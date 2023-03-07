San Diego, CA

San Diego utility company wants rate hike of over $449 million on gas and electric bills

Beth Torres

Some customers’ energy bills more than doubled recently, but that may be just the beginning if this San Diego utility company gets approval for the latest round of rate increases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OkFAy_0l9SYGxC00
Photo byElnur/123rf

San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) has requested substantial rate increases beginning in 2024. For residents who are still reeling from the recent doubling of natural gas prices, this will be unwelcome news indeed. I reported on that increase here on NewsBreak:

San Diego residents stunned as utility bills more than double this month

According to this notice from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), the utility company has requested the authority to increase revenues by the following amounts, beginning on January 1, 2024:

  • 2024: $449 million for a 17.6% increase
  • 2025: $315 million for a 10.5% increase
  • 2026: $306 million for a 9.2% increase
  • 2027: $279 million for a 7.7% increase

Why is SDG&E requesting these rate increases?

The utility company provides several factors that are leading to its request for rate hikes over the next four years. The company says it needs the additional funds to meet federal and state environmental and safety compliance regulations.

The money would also go toward investing in technology to promote clean energy, funding support services to maintain reliable customer service, and training their workforce.

How much are utility bills expected to increase?

The amounts quoted by SDG&E in an insert included with customers’ bills for the “typical” utility customer, taken by themselves, don’t seem all that surprising considering the inflationary times we are enduring. For the year 2024, expected increases are:

  • Electricity, 400 KWH per month usage: $9.11 or 5.6% increase over 2023
  • Gas, 24 therm per month usage: $9.16 or 17.5% per month increase over 2023

Combined, the increases amount to almost $220 per year for the average customer. 

For San Diegans, who already pay some of the highest energy bills in the nation, this request could be the proverbial straw that breaks the camel’s back. 

Bad news, but at least that’s the worst of it... right?

These numbers do not include the cost of the gas and the electricity itself. The CPUC notice states that: 

“This application does not include the cost to purchase natural gas and electricity for SDG&E customers and does not determine how revenues are assigned to customer groups. Those are evaluated and authorized in separate proceedings.”

This requested revenue increase is for maintenance and improvement of the infrastructure. It does not cover the cost of the actual product — the natural gas and the electricity. As we are already painfully aware, future increases in the cost of gas and electricity will be passed on to the customers.

How the CPUC determines rates

This short video by the CPUC goes over the process of determining utility rates.

Will you be affected by the SDG&E rate increase if it is approved?

If so, I am going to take a wild guess about your opinion of it. Virtually all of those who have commented on the CPUC Public Comments page have been opposed to the increase, and you may be as well. Let your fellow NewsBreak readers know what you think of this by leaving a comment to this article.

You can also voice your opinion directly with the CPUC by leaving a comment on the page linked above. There will also be virtual and in-person hearings, open to the public, about the increase. 

