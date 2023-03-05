Check your lottery tickets – Somebody in New York just won $4 million at this convenience store

Photo by burdun/123rf

Money is tight for many folks these days, so winning a $4 million lottery prize could certainly be a life changing event. If you live in New York State and play the Mega Millions game, you should check your tickets to see if you are the fortunate winner of a recent drawing.

The jackpot for the Friday, March 3, 2023 Mega Millions drawing was an estimated $167 million. Nobody matched the five numbers plus the Mega number to win the top prize.

But there’s still reason to celebrate because somebody in New York matched 5 numbers. The initial prize for this win is $1 million.

But because the Megaplier for the drawing was four and the winner paid an extra dollar for the Megaplier option, the total prize money awarded to the holder of this ticket is a fabulous $4 million.

Where in New York was the winning ticket purchased?

According to the New York State Lottery, the lottery player purchased their winning ticket at Mahavir Convenience Store. See the below map for the exact location.

What were the winning numbers for this drawing?

Find out the winning numbers and check your tickets by watching this video of the Mega Millions drawing for Friday, March 3, 2023.

How would winning $4 million change your life?

Some people say winning a jackpot would not change their lifestyle. They’d keep their jobs and would remain in the same house.

Others say it would make a huge difference in how they live their lives. They would quit their jobs, settle into a new community, and spend time on hobbies or traveling.

