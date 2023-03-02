Wayne County mom wins $1 million on lottery ticket – credits “lucky feeling” for big win

Photo by aaronamat/123rf

Sometimes it’s a good idea to trust your gut feeling! At least that’s the case for a Michigan woman who just won $1 million playing The Big Spin instant scratcher game.

According to a press release from Michigan Lottery Connect, the lucky Wayne County player (who wishes to remain anonymous) was sitting around at home watching TV one night recently with her family. Suddenly, she had an impulse to go out and buy a lottery ticket.

She confided her lucky feeling to her husband. The two of them decided it was worth giving it a try and went off to a convenience store to buy some tickets.

When she got home, she scratched The Big Spin ticket and was shocked to learn she had won a $1 million prize. Like many lottery winners, she couldn’t believe her eyes. She insisted both her husband and daughter confirm she’d really won the jackpot fortune.

Where was the winning ticket purchased?

The winning ticket was sold by R & N Fast Track, a gas station and convenience store located in Wayne County. See the below map for the location:

How will the prize be paid out?

Jackpot winners for the Big Spin scratcher game have the option to receive their money in either annuity payments spread out over 30 years or as a one-time lump sum amount.

In this case, the winner opted to receive the one-time payment, which was approximately $693,000. The winning player says she intends to buy a house with her winnings and place the remainder of the money in savings.

Are there other jackpot prizes left in the Big Spin?

As of this writing, there are two $1 million jackpot prizes in The Big Spin scratcher game that have not been claimed. There are four $10,000 prizes that have yet to be claimed, along with over 2.3 million unclaimed prizes ranging from $1,000 to $10.

