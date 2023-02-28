Bronx apartments as low as $567 a month in affordable housing lottery

Photo by milkos/123rf

Here is an affordable housing lottery with some truly affordable housing. Twin Parks Terrace in the Bronx will include 38 apartments with monthly rent under $1,000. These will include studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. In today’s overheated rental market, these are welcome numbers.

An interesting feature of this development is the inclusion of retail businesses. According to the NYC Housing Connect description, “11,000 sq. ft. of retail space for the surrounding community” will be included, presumably for easy access by the building’s residents. See below for additional amenities.

Be sure to apply by the deadline: April 11, 2023. See below for details on how to apply.

Where is the building located?

Twin Parks Terrace is located at 373 East 183rd St, The Bronx, New York. See the map below.

Availability, rents, income requirements

Twin Parks Terrace will provide a total of 181 new apartments. Forty-six (46) of these will be reserved for families leaving shelters. The remaining 135 units will be available for this housing lottery.

Rents are shown here as ranges. The actual rent will be based on total household income as a percentage of area median income, or AMI.

Qualifying income levels for this lottery consist of 40%, 50%, 70%, and 80% of AMI. For more specific information see the NYC Housing Connect webpage for this housing lottery.

Thirty-one (31) studio apartments. Monthly rents vary from $567 to $1,250. Eligible households consist of one to two people.

Fifty-eight (58) one-bedroom apartments. Monthly rents vary from $717 to $1,570. Households of one to three people qualify for these units.

Forty-one (41) two-bedroom apartments. These will rent from $854 to $1,878 per month. Eligible households will consist of two to five people.

Five (5) three-bedroom apartments. Monthly rents range from $978 to $2,161. Households of three to seven individuals qualify for these apartments.

Who pays for utilities?

Always an important question. The tenant is responsible for electric bills. Gas for heating and cooking is included in the rent.

What are the amenities?

In addition to the retail businesses mentioned above, the smoke-free building has a good-sized list of amenities. These include:

Laundry room

Air conditioned

Elevator

Intercom

Playground

Wi-fi in public areas

Outdoor terrace

Playroom for children

Rec room

Bike storage lockers

How to apply

You will need to have an account at NYC Housing Connect to apply for any of their housing lotteries. They provide valuable information about the process on the “About Housing Connect” webpage .

You will need to create a “Housing Connect Profile,” including income information about everyone in your household. All of this is explained on the page linked here. Allow plenty of time if you have not created this profile before.

Once all is in place you can apply for this lottery here . Leave time for the deadline which is April 11, 2023.

Wrapping up

You have some time to apply for this housing lottery if you are interested. That is a good thing, as the procedure at NYC Housing Connect has become somewhat elaborate. Given the reasonable rents for those who qualify, it may be worth the effort.

