Proposed California law would increase minimum wage to $25 an hour for these workers

A proposed California Senate Bill,would mandate a minimum wage of $25 per hour for all California health care workers. Virtually everyone working in California health care, including support staff as well as health workers, would be covered by the legislation.

Anyone who has been to a grocery store, made a rent payment, or put gas in their car in recent months can easily understand the motivation for this bill. Even before the recent spike in inflation, the cost of life's necessities has been skyrocketing. Economic survival has become a challenge for health care workers along with the rest of us.

The bill could cover as many as 1.5 million workers

The surprising thing about this bill is its massive coverage. Just about everybody involved with health care in California will qualify for the $25 an hour minimum wage increase. Janitors, security guards, and food service workers are examples of staff workers that would be covered by the bill.

The text of the bill describes two enormous groups: everyone working at a health care facility, and everyone providing health care, regardless of the location. According to SB-525, “Covered health care employment” means:

“All paid work performed on the premises of any health care facility, regardless of the identity of the employer.”

And:

“All paid work providing health care services performed for any person that owns, controls, or operates a covered health care facility, regardless of work location.”

According to Kaiser Health News ,

“If lawmakers approve the bill and Gov. Gavin Newsom signs it, one labor leader estimated, 1.5 million California workers could get a wage hike come January 2024.”

Pushback against the $25 an hour minimum wage increase

No one will be surprised to learn that many who will be expected to pay the increased wages are opposed to the bill. Kaiser Health News reports that hospitals and health care facilities spent $12 million last year to defeat similar measures in several California cities.

This is not a new issue. According to the Sacramento Bee , an agreement between labor unions representing health care workers and the California Hospital Association was in the works last year. It failed to materialize due to the hospitals’ offer to give the raises in return for postponing billions of dollars' worth of seismic upgrades.

Your thoughts?

I have long believed that there are always two sides to every story, and this one is no exception. Labor vs. management disputes — inevitably about money — have been around forever, and both sides have valid concerns. If you would like to weigh in on this issue, please do so in the comments.

