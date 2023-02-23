Deadline nears for program that gives Iowa residents $500 a month for two years

Beth Torres

UpLift is a basic income program that will give select participants $500 a month in “no-strings-attached” income for a period of 24 months. The application period for this cash assistance program started on February 17 and runs through February 27, 2023. Continue reading for more details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16u7a0_0kwPd9UJ00
Photo byferli/123rf

The UpLift program is designed to assist Iowa residents by providing them with an unrestricted source of steady income that supplements their current income. Like other guaranteed income programs that have sprung up around the nation, UpLift aims to help families and individuals that are having difficulty making ends meet during these challenging economic and inflationary times.

The program allows participants to decide how best to spend their $500 monthly payment to meet their personal needs. Other guaranteed income programs report that recipients typically spend their funds on housing, transportation, childcare, food, utilities, and education. Some use the money to pay down debt or for unexpected expenses.

What are the requirements to receive $500 a month in guaranteed income from UpLift?

The UpLift Central Iowa Basic Income Pilot program has certain requirements you’ll need to meet to be eligible to apply.

  • You’ll need to be 18 years of age or older.
  • You’ll need to be a resident of Warren, Polk, or Dallas County.
  • Your household gross monthly income must be at or below 60 percent of the area median income (AMI).
  • You must live in a household with at least one dependent who is up to 25 years of age.

There may be other requirements you’ll need to meet to qualify. To see a complete list of requirements, go to UpLift’s Eligibility Criteria page.

This video from We Are Iowa Local 5 News briefly highlights some of the program details:

How many recipients will be selected and what is the deadline to apply?

The program will select 110 participants. The application period runs from February 17 to February 27, 2023.

UpLift estimates the online application will take approximately 30 to 40 minutes to complete. To apply, go to the UpLift Apply Here page.

When will the payments start?

If you are selected to participate in UpLift’s basic income program, you will receive your first payment in May 2023. You will continue to receive payments for 24 months.

Recipients will receive their money through a prepaid card which the program will reload each month with the $500 payment. Recipients can use the card to make purchases wherever Mastercard and Visa debit cards are accepted.

Recipients can use the card online, at retail stores, to pay bills through automatic payments, and to withdraw cash at ATMs.

To find out more about how the UpLift program works, be sure to check out their Frequently Asked Questions page.

Where is the money coming from to fund the UpLift guaranteed income program?

UpLift says they have received funding for their program from donations given by non-profits, along with public, private, and philanthropic organizations. Their funders’ page lists support from 11 entities, including: Mid-Iowa Health Foundation, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and United Way of Central Iowa.

The funders’ page also says the project received support from federal pandemic recovery funds awarded by the U.S. Department of Treasury to the City of Urbandale, Iowa and the City of Des Moines, Iowa.

What do you think about guaranteed income programs?

Feel free to leave your feedback in the comments section. And if you appreciate this article, you can tap the like button and share this content with your friends and family. I truly appreciate your support and thanks so much for reading!

