Claim your share of Florida's $2 billion in unclaimed money and property

The state of Florida estimates one in five residents is owed unclaimed money or property. In fact, just in the last year alone, the state has paid out $388 million to the rightful owners. Continue reading to find out if the state owes you anything for unclaimed property.

According to Florida government officials, you could be richer than you think. The Florida Department of Financial Services is urging anyone who has ever lived or worked in Florida to check the state’s records for unclaimed money or property that rightfully belongs to them.

Each year, large amounts of money and property go unclaimed in Florida for a variety of reasons. This unclaimed property is a financial asset that the owner is unaware of, has lost track of, or has abandoned.

Examples of unclaimed property include life insurance proceeds, inactive bank accounts, uncashed employment checks, stocks, bonds, dividends, refunds, and credit balances.

It can include the contents of safe deposit boxes that have been either forgotten by their owner or left abandoned after the owner died. These valuables could be anything from jewelry, coins, gold, cash, or collectibles.

What happens to unclaimed property in Florida?

In the state of Florida, businesses or government entities will hold these assets for the rightful owner for a period of time, frequently up to five years. Chapter 717, Florida Statutes, requires the holders of these assets to attempt to contact the rightful owner to return the property or money.

However, if they are unsuccessful in returning the asset, they must then report and give it to the Unclaimed Property Division of the Florida Department of Financial Services.

Just how much property in Florida is waiting to be claimed by its rightful owners?

Would you believe over $2 billion worth of financial assets? That’s the approximate amount the state of Florida is holding, just waiting for the owners to claim what belongs to them.

Some of the amounts waiting to be claimed are truly astonishing. This report from News4JAX breaks down the totals owed in unclaimed property by county and zip code.

How do you search for unclaimed money and property in Florida?

The state makes searching for unclaimed property easy. Simply go to the state’s website FLTreasureHunt.gov and follow the instructions. The site says most searches only take 30 seconds.

Be aware you do not have to pay to search for unclaimed property. Both the search and claim process are free of charge. Additionally, there is no expiration date or statute of limitations for claiming your property.

