$1 million winning lottery ticket sold at Washington State gas station

Beth Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49z533_0kw0WiiK00
Photo byluismolinero/123rf

Have you ever forgotten about a lottery ticket after purchasing it? Many of us have done just that. It is possible that this is the case for the $1 million winning ticket sold for the Powerball drawing on November 7, 2022.

That drawing got a lot of attention, as the jackpot of over $2 billion set a record for the largest lottery prize ever paid. The $1 million second prize represented a tiny fraction of the jackpot amount. Just the same, a windfall of a million dollars is a life-changing infusion of cash for most people.

Who won the second-place prize of $1 million? 

Of the five second-place prize winners of this Powerball drawing, one was in Washington State. According to the Washington Lottery’s Unclaimed Prizes webpage, that prize has not been claimed as of this writing.

How long does the winner have to claim their prize?

According to the Washington Lottery FAQ:

“Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize.”

The unclaimed prizes page indicates that May 6, 2023 is the last day to claim this prize.

Where was the lucky ticket sold?

The $1 million winner was sold at a Maverik gas station in Washington State. The location is shown on the map below.

What were the winning numbers?

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing of November 7, 2022 are shown in this video.

Is the Washington Lottery opposed to giving lottery tickets to minors?

Yes. A large, all-caps heading on their Responsible Play webpage boldly proclaims:

“LOTTERY TICKETS ARE NOT APPROPRIATE GIFTS FOR MINORS.”

This section acknowledges that “While legal, parents should avoid giving Lottery tickets as gifts to youngsters.” However, nothing but assertions and anecdotal evidence are offered in support of this suggestion.  

Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling (ECPG) Executive Director Maureen Greeley is quoted as saying “...Few are aware, however, that problem gambling can begin in adolescence."

I suggest that a responsible outlook on life, including a realistic understanding of personal finances, can also begin in adolescence.

To be clear: I am not advocating lottery play or any form of gambling for minors. I do wonder, however, about what might be seen as the state lottery’s exaggerated concern over a legal gift to a minor.

State lotteries have an awkward task: They need to promote enthusiasm and excitement for their products, while maintaining awareness of the “evils of gambling” in general. 

Private gambling is generally prohibited. State lotteries are an exception to this prohibition. To bolster public support for this exception, I suspect that the lotteries want to be perceived as going out of their way to combat gambling’s many evils.

What do you think?

Many of the state lotteries have a lot to say on their websites about responsible gambling, including the advice about minors I discuss here. If you have an opinion about this, feel free to leave a comment.

