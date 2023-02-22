Brooklyn apartments as low as $0 per month in housing lottery

Photo by assumption111/123rf

Qualifying seniors who win this affordable housing lottery for Sunset Ridge Senior Apartments may be able to live rent-free, according to the NYC Housing Connection description.

Be sure to apply by the deadline: March 17, 2023. Details on how to apply are below.

The location and facilities

Sunset Ridge Senior Apartments consists of a new nine-story building and two townhomes. The adjacent Brooklyn locations, 6309 4th Avenue and 414 63rd Street, are shown on the map below.

In addition to the 57 affordable units available in this lottery, the facility will include 26 apartments for formerly homeless seniors and five new universal pre-kindergarten classrooms.

Who is eligible?

At least one member of each household must be 62 years of age or older to qualify for this affordable housing community. In addition, income and housing assistance requirements must be met, as shown in the next section.

What is available? What are the rents and income requirements?

Eligible applicants for this lottery must qualify for Section 8. Total household income must not exceed 50% of area median household income or AMI. These amounts, based on household size and apartment layout, are shown below.

The rent charged will be 30% of total household income. There is no minimum income requirement. This NYC Housing Connect webpage lists monthly rent as “$0.” Contact them directly for additional clarification.

Studio apartments. There are 36 available in this lottery, for households of 1 or 2 people. Maximum total household income:

One person $46,700

Two people $53,400

One-bedroom apartments. There are 21 one-bedroom apartments, for households of 1 to 3 people. Maximum total household income:

One person $46,700

Two people $53,400

Three people $60,050

The NYC Housing Connect flyer for this property also states:

“Asset limit of $66,700 excluding specifically designated retirement accounts, applies”

Utilities

Heat and hot water are included in the rent. The tenant is responsible for electricity bills, including electric cooking.

Amenities

Amenities for the non-smoking facility include:

Shared laundry

Rooftop terrace

Classes

Community events

Outdoor areas

How to apply

You can apply online or request an application by mail here . Be sure to apply or have your mailed application postmarked by the deadline: March 17, 2023.

