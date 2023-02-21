Rochester to give $6,000 to residents through new guaranteed income program

Photo by nightunter/123rf

The United States Census Bureau reports that approximately 29.3 percent of people living in Rochester, New York live in poverty. This is a fact not lost on the city’s government officials, who have been working to develop a guaranteed basic income pilot program to assist Rochester residents in need.

Over $2 million allocated to new government program

Rochester’s Guaranteed Basic Income (GBI) pilot program will give $2.2 million to individuals selected to participate. The money will be given to 175 Rochester families in $500 a month increments over one year starting in 2023.

A different group of 175 families will be selected to participate during the program’s second year. They will also receive $500 a month for twelve months. Participants must live at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

A local charity—The Rochester Black Community Focus Fund—will assist the city in creating and administering the program. Funding for the program comes from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The Rochester GBI program has been in development for quite some time. This News 8 WROC video from over a year ago highlights discussions by local officials.

What is a guaranteed basic income program?

A guaranteed basic income program is often a government or privately sponsored initiative that gives specific monthly payments to eligible recipients for a given time. This is usually for at least a year and sometimes up to three years.

Recipients typically must meet household income requirements and be residents of a specific region. Sometimes programs will have demographic requirements as well.

Many programs aim to reduce poverty and will have a requirement that the participant’s total household income not exceed a certain percentage of the area’s median income or AMI.

Once accepted into a guaranteed income program, participants are free to decide how to best spend their monthly payments. Advocates of guaranteed income say these programs decrease poverty, increase family stability, and empower people to pursue their financial, career, and educational goals.

Critics say that the “no-strings-attached” money creates dependency among recipients and may decrease the incentive to work.

Who can apply for Rochester’s guaranteed income program?

As of this writing, details on how to apply and program eligibility requirements are scarce. While there is an application link on the Rochester GBI website, it is not yet live.

Instead, when you click on the link, you will be directed to a form where you can supply your email address to be notified when the application form becomes available.

