Lottery ticket worth over $11 million sold at this grocery store

While a million-dollar prize makes for a nice payday, winning a lottery prize worth multiple millions is especially noteworthy since these don’t occur every day. Continue reading for details on a lottery player that just became a multi-millionaire.

The Colorado State Lottery announced a player recently struck it rich with a Lotto+ ticket that matched all six out of six numbers. The drawing was held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

What was the winning prize? How about an incredible $11,555,105! The cash value of the prize is a not-too-shabby $5,777,552.

Who won the jackpot and where was the winning ticket sold?

As of this writing, we don’t know who the lucky player was who won the $11.5 million jackpot. Nobody has stepped forward yet to claim the prize money.

We do know the location of where the winning ticket was sold, however. If you regularly shop and buy your lottery tickets at the grocery store King Soopers, then you’ll want to double check your numbers.

The below map shows the Colorado store location and address where the ticket was purchased.

What were the winning numbers?

The Colorado State Lottery publishes the winning numbers on their website. To check your numbers for the Wednesday, February 15 drawing, be sure to go to the Colorado Lotto+ website.

You’ll not only be able to check your numbers there, but you’ll be able to see the number of winners and prize amounts for the jackpot and secondary prizes. You can also search for the results of drawings from other dates as well.

How do you play the Colorado Lotto+ game?

A Colorado Lotto+ ticket costs $2 and drawings are held each Wednesday and Saturday. The jackpot begins at $1 million and gets larger with each drawing until someone matches all six numbers and wins the jackpot.

You can have the terminal randomly select your numbers for you from 1 to 40. This is called a “quick pick (QP).” Alternatively, you can select your own numbers.

If you want to play the same numbers for consecutive drawings, you can select the advance play option for up to 26 consecutive drawings or 13 weeks.

For an extra dollar per play, you can add the “Plus” option. Your numbers will also be used for an additional drawing that could win you a $250,000 Plus jackpot.

For complete details on how to play the game, you should check out the Colorado Lotto+ game simulator. It takes you step-by-step through learning how to play the game.

The below video produced by the Colorado lottery is also very helpful in explaining the game.

Are you a fan of the lottery? Do you play often?

