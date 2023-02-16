Louisiana lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at grocery store

Photo by vadymvdrobot/123rf

Do you remember what you did a couple months ago, on December 20, 2022? If you bought a Mega Millions ticket at a grocery store in Louisiana, you might be $1 million wealthier. The Mega Millions drawing for that date didn't produce any jackpot winners, but four second-place winners were announced.

By matching all five of the white ball numbers, but not the gold "Mega ball," these tickets qualified for the $1 million prize. One of them, still unclaimed as of this writing, was sold in Louisiana.

Where was the winning ticket sold?

The lucky ticket was sold at a Louisiana food store, Ab Food Mart. The location is shown on the map below.

Who was the lucky winner?

As of this writing, according to the Louisiana Lottery's unclaimed prizes webpage , no one has claimed this winning ticket.

What were the winning numbers?

The winning numbers for the December 20, 2022 Mega Millions drawing are shown in this video:

Could the winner have turned this into a $4 million ticket by spending $1 more?

Sadly, yes. In most states where Mega Millions drawings are held, an option called Megaplier allows the purchaser to increase the value of any prize except the first-prize jackpot.

A separate drawing determines the Megaplier number, which will be two, three, four, or five. Any prize other than the first-prize jackpot will be multiplied by this number, provided the purchaser buys the Megaplier option for an additional $1.

In this drawing, the Megaplier number was four. The $1 million prize would have become a $4 million prize if the winner had purchased the Megaplier option.

How long do the winners have to claim their prizes?

According to the Louisiana Lottery :

"Winning draw-style game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing in which the prize was won."

Would you spend an extra dollar to win $3 million more?

I’ll bet you would! Who wouldn’t? The catch, the one that no doubt brings in some extra cash for the lottery, is the need to somehow predict which ticket is worth the extra dollar. Most of those extra dollars don’t do anything but add to the lottery’s bottom line.

Let me know in the comments how you feel about lotteries.