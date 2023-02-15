$1 million winning lottery ticket sold at Illinois gas station

Beth Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BHHEP_0koDR6L000
Photo bydeagreez/123rf

Stop for gas. Fill the tank. Win a million-dollar lottery drawing. 

Somebody did just that at an Illinois gas station last week and is now the proud owner of a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million. (I am guessing about the “fill the tank” part, but they definitely won the million bucks.)

The Mega Millions drawing for February 7, 2023 produced no first place jackpot winners. It did, however, yield two second place prizes of $1 million each. One of these was sold in Illinois.

Where was the winning Illinois ticket sold?

This lucky ticket was sold at ANR Petroleum, an Illinois gas station and car wash. The location is shown on the map below.

Who was the lucky $1 million winner?

We don’t know, at least not yet. As of this writing, according to the Illinois Lottery Unclaimed Prizes webpage, no one has claimed this prize. (Note that the date of the February 7, 2023 drawing is incorrectly listed as February 8, 2023.)

The prize is listed as $1,000,002 on this page. I don’t know if this is a mistake, or maybe they are refunding the $2 price of the ticket along with the $1 million? That would be a nice touch.

But what about the Megaplier?

An even nicer touch would have been to win $2 million rather than the one... which would have been the case if the Megaplier option had been purchased. This wasn’t the case, however. 

What were the winning numbers?

The winning numbers for the February 7, 2023 Mega Millions drawing are shown in this video:

Will the Illinois Lottery let you “save” yourself from a prize?

It sounds that way to me. Like some other states, Illinois offers a “self-exclusion” option, presumably for those with a gambling problem. Anyone can request a five-year ban from accessing an online lottery account or other involvement with the lottery.

This sounds well-intentioned and may in fact do some genuine good for some individuals. One thing that I find questionable, however, is on the Illinois Lottery’s Online Gaming Safeguards webpage.

One of the results of implementing a self-exclusion request is the following:

“If a ticket is purchased before the self exclusion request, but the drawing occurs after the request, the Illinois Lottery will withhold any prizes from such ticket.”

Terrific! Let’s say I decide to limit myself this way because my gambling losses are becoming a problem. I make the call, sign the form, whatever it takes to ban myself from the lottery. 

Then I remember the ticket I bought a few days ago. It turns out to be a winner! This is good, since the winnings will help offset my losses. Combined with my decision to avoid the lottery, things are looking up.

But no, as part of their help, the Illinois Lottery is going to refuse to give me the prize due to my self-imposed ban. I am tempted to think: With friends like this, who needs enemies?

What do you think?

Do you think this is going a bit too far, or do you agree with this method of discouraging those with a gambling problem? Let me know in the comments if you have any thoughts on the subject.

Thank you for liking and sharing this article with your friends if you are so inclined. Follow me for more content like this. I really appreciate your support!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Illinois# lottery# Mega Millions# money# economy

Comments / 1

Published by

I'm a writer specializing in affordable housing, alternative housing, and innovative housing solutions. Follow me for the latest news on these important topics.

California State
7K followers

More from Beth Torres

Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn apartments as low as $0 per month in housing lottery

Qualifying seniors who win this affordable housing lottery for Sunset Ridge Senior Apartments may be able to live rent-free, according to the NYC Housing Connection description.

Read full story
Rochester, NY

Rochester to give $6,000 to residents through new guaranteed income program

The United States Census Bureau reports that approximately 29.3 percent of people living in Rochester, New York live in poverty. This is a fact not lost on the city’s government officials, who have been working to develop a guaranteed basic income pilot program to assist Rochester residents in need.

Read full story
11 comments
Colorado State

Lottery ticket worth over $11 million sold at this grocery store

While a million-dollar prize makes for a nice payday, winning a lottery prize worth multiple millions is especially noteworthy since these don’t occur every day. Continue reading for details on a lottery player that just became a multi-millionaire.

Read full story
California State

New California law would give $2,000 to these car owners...

Convert an existing gas or diesel car or truck to an EV, an electric vehicle? Is that even possible? Would I be able to afford it?. A California senator has introduced a bill intended to encourage Californians to do just that: convert their car or truck to an EV. Replacing fossil fuel-powered vehicles with zero-emission (ZEV) vehicles is high on California politicians’ to-do lists. The problem is that electric cars and trucks are just too expensive for many drivers.

Read full story
15 comments
Iowa State

Iowa lottery ticket worth $1 million still not claimed

Somebody stopped for gas, maybe some snacks, and a lottery ticket at an Iowa convenience store last September. That Mega Millions lottery ticket had all five of the white ball numbers, but not the gold “Mega Ball,” making it a $1 million prize winner.

Read full story
6 comments
Louisiana State

Louisiana lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at grocery store

Do you remember what you did a couple months ago, on December 20, 2022? If you bought a Mega Millions ticket at a grocery store in Louisiana, you might be $1 million wealthier. The Mega Millions drawing for that date didn't produce any jackpot winners, but four second-place winners were announced.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

Proposed California law will give up to $1,000 a month in guaranteed income to these residents

California State Senator Dave Cortese recently introduced Senate Bill 333 that proposes to give $1,000 a month in guaranteed income to homeless high school seniors. The goal of the legislation is to assist young people as they leave high school and take the next steps toward a career, job training, or a college degree.

Read full story
96 comments

Check your lottery tickets – Somebody in South Carolina just won $1 million

Was it you? Somebody in South Carolina just won $1 million in the Mega Millions drawing held on Friday, February 10. Nobody won the estimated $50 million jackpot by matching the five white ball numbers along with the gold mega ball number.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

$8 million in Powerball prizes won by these 5 lucky lottery players

The year is starting off right for five fortunate Powerball players who’ve each won at least one million dollars. According to the Florida State lottery website, the new year has already seen over $8 million in Powerball prize money claimed by winners from around the state.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

$60 million in scratcher prizes won by three Texas lottery players

A cool $60 million. That is how much three Texas Lottery “scratcher” games, paying $20 million each, have earned for their lucky buyers. Bigger in Texas: Game cards for the Texas Lottery $20 Million Supreme “scratcher” game look larger than most. At $100 each, they are definitely more expensive than most.

Read full story
5 comments
Maryland State

Maryland lottery winner turns $20 scratch-off ticket into $1 million prize

The Game of Life proved to be a lucrative lottery game for one Maryland player. The Maryland State Lottery just announced that a player claimed a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket for the week ending February 5, 2023.

Read full story
8 comments
Oregon State

Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in Oregon

One lucky Oregon lottery player has a million reasons to celebrate, according to the Oregon State Lottery. The lottery player won a fabulous $1 million in a recent Powerball drawing.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Boston apartments as low as $1,130 a month in affordable housing lottery

Boston Metrolist is conducting a housing lottery for The Bon, a Boston apartment complex. Studio apartments available through this lottery start at $1,130 per month. According to online rental platform Zumper, the average rent for a studio in Boston is $2,150 per month. Compared to that, The Bon complex sounds like a great deal.

Read full story
5 comments
Minnesota State

Minnesota lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at this popular convenience store

Somebody bought a lottery ticket in Minnesota last summer. That ticket, whether they realize it or not, is now worth $1 million — but it isn’t going to be worth anything if it expires without being claimed.

Read full story
Washington State

Someone in Washington just won the $754.6 million Powerball prize

Powerball officials just announced one winning ticket purchased in Washington state matched all six numbers for the February 6 drawing. The winning ticket is worth an estimated $754.6 million.

Read full story
Michigan State

Two lottery prizes worth $1 million each still not claimed

What is worse than someone missing out on a $1 million prize? Two people missing out on $1 million each. The Michigan Powerball drawing of October 29, 2022 sold two tickets matching all five white ball numbers, but not the red Powerball number. Each of these won the second prize of $1 million.

Read full story
1 comments
Illinois State

Illinois lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at this convenience store

Illinois lottery players should take a moment to double-check their tickets. That’s because there’s a winning ticket out there worth a hefty $1 million that has yet to be claimed. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
8 comments

North Carolina $1 million lottery ticket sold at this grocery store

The North Carolina Lottery had bad news and good news for the recent purchaser of a Powerball ticket. The bad news: They didn’t win the jackpot. The good news: They did win the second prize, a cool $1 million.

Read full story
6 comments
Kansas State

Did you win? Kansas lottery ticket worth $1 million still not claimed

According to the Kansas State Lottery, a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million has still not been claimed. The prize is part of a Mega Millions drawing held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The winning ticket matched all five numbers but not the Mega number.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy