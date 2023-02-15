$1 million winning lottery ticket sold at Illinois gas station

Photo by deagreez/123rf

Stop for gas. Fill the tank. Win a million-dollar lottery drawing.

Somebody did just that at an Illinois gas station last week and is now the proud owner of a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million. (I am guessing about the “fill the tank” part, but they definitely won the million bucks.)

The Mega Millions drawing for February 7, 2023 produced no first place jackpot winners. It did, however, yield two second place prizes of $1 million each. One of these was sold in Illinois.

Where was the winning Illinois ticket sold?

This lucky ticket was sold at ANR Petroleum, an Illinois gas station and car wash. The location is shown on the map below.

Who was the lucky $1 million winner?

We don’t know, at least not yet. As of this writing, according to the Illinois Lottery Unclaimed Prizes webpage , no one has claimed this prize. (Note that the date of the February 7, 2023 drawing is incorrectly listed as February 8, 2023.)

The prize is listed as $1,000,002 on this page. I don’t know if this is a mistake, or maybe they are refunding the $2 price of the ticket along with the $1 million? That would be a nice touch.

But what about the Megaplier?

An even nicer touch would have been to win $2 million rather than the one... which would have been the case if the Megaplier option had been purchased. This wasn’t the case, however.

What were the winning numbers?

The winning numbers for the February 7, 2023 Mega Millions drawing are shown in this video:

Will the Illinois Lottery let you “save” yourself from a prize?

It sounds that way to me. Like some other states, Illinois offers a “self-exclusion” option, presumably for those with a gambling problem. Anyone can request a five-year ban from accessing an online lottery account or other involvement with the lottery.

This sounds well-intentioned and may in fact do some genuine good for some individuals. One thing that I find questionable, however, is on the Illinois Lottery’s Online Gaming Safeguards webpage .

One of the results of implementing a self-exclusion request is the following:

“If a ticket is purchased before the self exclusion request, but the drawing occurs after the request, the Illinois Lottery will withhold any prizes from such ticket.”

Terrific! Let’s say I decide to limit myself this way because my gambling losses are becoming a problem. I make the call, sign the form, whatever it takes to ban myself from the lottery.

Then I remember the ticket I bought a few days ago. It turns out to be a winner! This is good, since the winnings will help offset my losses. Combined with my decision to avoid the lottery, things are looking up.

But no, as part of their help, the Illinois Lottery is going to refuse to give me the prize due to my self-imposed ban. I am tempted to think: With friends like this, who needs enemies?

What do you think?

Do you think this is going a bit too far, or do you agree with this method of discouraging those with a gambling problem? Let me know in the comments if you have any thoughts on the subject.

