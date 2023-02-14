Proposed California law will give up to $1,000 a month in guaranteed income to these residents

Photo by nd3000/123rf

California State Senator Dave Cortese recently introduced Senate Bill 333 that proposes to give $1,000 a month in guaranteed income to homeless high school seniors. The goal of the legislation is to assist young people as they leave high school and take the next steps toward a career, job training, or a college degree.

According to Cortese, California graduates around 15,000 high school students each year that have achieved their diploma while living without a permanent home. These young people have overcome tremendous challenges to obtain an education.

However, upon high school graduation they must face even more obstacles as they then lose critical federal benefits. The day they get their diploma is the day they lose the government support they received under the McKinney–Vento Homeless Assistance Act. This legislation provides money for homeless shelter programs and support to homeless children.

Cortese says that in essence these young people will graduate from high school into continued homelessness.

The mission of the guaranteed income program is to provide five months of income immediately after high school graduation to help them transition into paid employment or to continue their education. The program aims to end the cycle of adult homelessness by addressing the needs of young people.

How will the guaranteed income program work?

To qualify for the $1,000 a month for five months of guaranteed income, the California students will need to be identified as experiencing homelessness as defined by the federal definition.

If it’s approved, SB 333 will provide up to 15,000 high school seniors with direct cash assistance of $1,000 a month to be paid from April 2024 to August 2024.

State Senator Dave Cortese outlines the specifics of this proposed legislation in this interview with KRON 4:

How big is the housing crisis for California schoolchildren?

While student homelessness is not a new problem in California, it got even worse during the pandemic. According to a report by UCLA, a staggering 270,000 students enrolled in California’s K-12 school system experience homelessness.

Another report entitled “Youth Homelessness and Higher Education” surveyed unhoused young people and found that over 90 percent of them had career goals that required advanced education or training beyond a high school diploma.

However, only 16 percent of the respondents believed they would be able to achieve that education within the next five years. Financial barriers are often cited as the biggest roadblock to achieving an education that can lead to a better life.

Cortese and other advocates of guaranteed income believe SB 333 will go a long way toward assisting young people to cover their basic needs as they take their first steps toward a career or college.

