Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in Oregon

One lucky Oregon lottery player has a million reasons to celebrate, according to the Oregon State Lottery. The lottery player won a fabulous $1 million in a recent Powerball drawing.

The player purchased their ticket in Beaverton for the Saturday, February 4 Powerball drawing. While they did not win the estimated $704.4 million jackpot, they did win a second-tier prize worth $1 million.

The retailer who sold the ticket will also come out a winner. They will earn a $10,000 bonus as a commission for selling the $1 million ticket.

Who won and what were the winning numbers for this Powerball drawing?

As of this writing, the Powerball winner has not claimed their $1 million prize money. All we know is that they purchased their ticket at a lottery retailer in Beaverton on February 4, 2023.

Are you wondering if you have the winning ticket? Well, you can check out the numbers drawn in the below Powerball video or you can go to the official website.

Retired Oregon truck driver wins $1 million prize

There are many happy stories of Oregon lottery winners and that of Brooks K. is no exception. Brooks is an 82-year-old retired fuel truck driver who won $1 million in a Powerball drawing last November.

The Oregon Lottery reports that Brooks bought $10 worth of Powerball tickets at a Salem tavern on a mere whim when the jackpot jumped to over $1 billion. His actions proved profitable when the ticket yielded him a tidy $1 million secondary prize. Yes, second place is not such a bad deal!

When asked if he was disappointed that he didn’t win the billion-dollar jackpot, Brooks graciously replied, “I’m not greedy.”

True to his word, Brooks has modest plans for this million-dollar prize. He wants to buy a used Cadillac for his wife, pay his property taxes, and use the balance for his retirement.

