Boston apartments as low as $1,130 a month in affordable housing lottery

Boston Metrolist is conducting a housing lottery for The Bon, a Boston apartment complex. Studio apartments available through this lottery start at $1,130 per month.



According to online rental platform Zumper , the average rent for a studio in Boston is $2,150 per month. Compared to that, The Bon complex sounds like a great deal.

But it gets better. According to The Bon’s website , studio apartments normally rent “From $3,060 per month.” Those who qualify and win this lottery can rent a studio apartment for about half of the average rent for the city, and about a third of the rent for this building.

You will have to act fast, however. The deadline to apply for this housing lottery is just a few days away: February 15, 2023. See below for details on how to apply.

Where is The Bon located?

The Bon is located at 1260 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02215. This is indicated on the map below.

Availability, rents, income requirements

There are 68 apartments available in this housing lottery for The Bon. Studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments are available in the quantities shown below.

Rents are shown here as ranges. The exact rent will be determined by the household’s total annual income as a percentage of area median income, or AMI. For this lottery, income “brackets” of 70% and 120% of AMI are eligible.

Minimum income requirements apply as well. These are also shown as ranges.

Unlike some housing lotteries, many of the units offered are in the lower AMI “bracket,” meaning more of the apartments are available at the lower rent for those qualifying.

Forty-nine (49) studio apartments. Monthly rent varies from $1,130 to $1,984. Minimum annual income varies from $33,900 to $59,520.

Ten (10) one-bedroom apartments. Rent varies from $1,326 to $2,319 per month. Minimum annual income varies from $33,900 to $69,570.

Nine (9) two-bedroom apartments. Rent varies from $1,502 to $2,638 per month. Minimum annual income varies from $45,060 to $79,140.

Accessibility

The Bon is a wheelchair accessible building. Some of the studio apartments have been built out for those with mobility issues.

Amenities

There is no shortage of amenities at The Bon. They include:

Pet friendly (cats and dogs)

Laundry in unit

Dishwasher

Shared laundry room

Air conditioning

Yoga and fitness studio

Community lounge

Landscaped terrace

Private dining rooms (extra charge)

How to apply

You can apply online or request an application be mailed to you . However, since the deadline is fast approaching on February 15, 2023, you should apply online if possible.

Check out a “micro studio” at The Bon

Here is a brief video tour of The Bon.

