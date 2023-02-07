Someone in Washington just won the $754.6 million Powerball prize

Photo by marushy/123rf

Powerball officials just announced one winning ticket purchased in Washington state matched all six numbers for the February 6 drawing. The winning ticket is worth an estimated $754.6 million.

According to the Powerball press release, the winner of this huge jackpot can opt between having their money paid out as a lump sum payment or an annuitized prize. If the winner opts for the lump sum payment, they will receive $407.2 million before taxes.

If the winner decides on the annuitized prize of $754.6 million (also before taxes), they will receive their first payment immediately. For the next 29 years, the winner will receive an annual payment that will increase by 5 percent each year.

Who won and what were the winning Powerball numbers?

As of this writing, we don’t know who holds the winning Powerball ticket or which retailer sold the ticket. The Washington state lottery will likely issue a press release once the winner steps up to claim their prize.

We do know the winning numbers, however. You can find out the winning numbers from this official Powerball draw video:

How do I claim a lottery prize in Washington?

How you claim your money depends on how much you’ve won. If you’ve won $600 or less, you can claim your prize by going to any Washington lottery retailer.

Be aware that not all small retailers may have enough cash on hand to pay your prize. You may need to go to a larger retailer to receive your payout. Or you can receive your winnings through the mail by following the instructions on the back of your ticket.

For prizes worth $601 and more, you can claim your prize at any Washington state lottery office. Jackpot prizes valued over $100 million must be claimed at the Washington Lottery Headquarters in Olympia.

For complete details on how to claim a lottery prize, please see the “How to Claim a Prize” page on the Washington lottery website.

Please like, share, and follow

Did you enjoy this article? If so, please tap the like button and follow me to see more content like this in your NewsBreak feed. Your support helps me distribute my content to a wider audience and is truly appreciated. Thanks so much for reading!