Someone in Washington just won the $754.6 million Powerball prize

Beth Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Og3wT_0kfOx56H00
Photo bymarushy/123rf

Powerball officials just announced one winning ticket purchased in Washington state matched all six numbers for the February 6 drawing. The winning ticket is worth an estimated $754.6 million.

According to the Powerball press release, the winner of this huge jackpot can opt between having their money paid out as a lump sum payment or an annuitized prize. If the winner opts for the lump sum payment, they will receive $407.2 million before taxes.

If the winner decides on the annuitized prize of $754.6 million (also before taxes), they will receive their first payment immediately. For the next 29 years, the winner will receive an annual payment that will increase by 5 percent each year.

Who won and what were the winning Powerball numbers?

As of this writing, we don’t know who holds the winning Powerball ticket or which retailer sold the ticket. The Washington state lottery will likely issue a press release once the winner steps up to claim their prize.

We do know the winning numbers, however. You can find out the winning numbers from this official Powerball draw video:

How do I claim a lottery prize in Washington?

How you claim your money depends on how much you’ve won. If you’ve won $600 or less, you can claim your prize by going to any Washington lottery retailer.

Be aware that not all small retailers may have enough cash on hand to pay your prize. You may need to go to a larger retailer to receive your payout. Or you can receive your winnings through the mail by following the instructions on the back of your ticket.

For prizes worth $601 and more, you can claim your prize at any Washington state lottery office. Jackpot prizes valued over $100 million must be claimed at the Washington Lottery Headquarters in Olympia.

For complete details on how to claim a lottery prize, please see the “How to Claim a Prize” page on the Washington lottery website.

Please like, share, and follow

Did you enjoy this article? If so, please tap the like button and follow me to see more content like this in your NewsBreak feed. Your support helps me distribute my content to a wider audience and is truly appreciated. Thanks so much for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Washington# lottery# money# Powerball# millionaire

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a writer specializing in affordable housing, alternative housing, and innovative housing solutions. Follow me for the latest news on these important topics.

California State
7K followers

More from Beth Torres

Maryland State

Maryland lottery winner turns $20 scratch-off ticket into $1 million prize

The Game of Life proved to be a lucrative lottery game for one Maryland player. The Maryland State Lottery just announced that a player claimed a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket for the week ending February 5, 2023.

Read full story
6 comments
Oregon State

Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in Oregon

One lucky Oregon lottery player has a million reasons to celebrate, according to the Oregon State Lottery. The lottery player won a fabulous $1 million in a recent Powerball drawing.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Boston apartments as low as $1,130 a month in affordable housing lottery

Boston Metrolist is conducting a housing lottery for The Bon, a Boston apartment complex. Studio apartments available through this lottery start at $1,130 per month. According to online rental platform Zumper, the average rent for a studio in Boston is $2,150 per month. Compared to that, The Bon complex sounds like a great deal.

Read full story
5 comments
Minnesota State

Minnesota lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at this popular convenience store

Somebody bought a lottery ticket in Minnesota last summer. That ticket, whether they realize it or not, is now worth $1 million — but it isn’t going to be worth anything if it expires without being claimed.

Read full story
Michigan State

Did you win? Two Michigan $1 million lottery tickets still not claimed

What is worse than someone missing out on a $1 million prize? Two people missing out on $1 million each. The Michigan Powerball drawing of October 29, 2022 sold two tickets matching all five white ball numbers, but not the red Powerball number. Each of these won the second prize of $1 million.

Read full story
1 comments
Illinois State

Illinois lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at this convenience store

Illinois lottery players should take a moment to double-check their tickets. That’s because there’s a winning ticket out there worth a hefty $1 million that has yet to be claimed. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
8 comments

North Carolina $1 million lottery ticket sold at this grocery store

The North Carolina Lottery had bad news and good news for the recent purchaser of a Powerball ticket. The bad news: They didn’t win the jackpot. The good news: They did win the second prize, a cool $1 million.

Read full story
6 comments
Kansas State

Did you win? Kansas lottery ticket worth $1 million still not claimed

According to the Kansas State Lottery, a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million has still not been claimed. The prize is part of a Mega Millions drawing held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The winning ticket matched all five numbers but not the Mega number.

Read full story
4 comments

New York lottery ticket worth $18.4 million sold at grocery store

You don’t have to spend a lot to win a lot in New York. Whoever just won $18.4million after shelling out one dollar for two chances at the jackpot would probably agree. The New York Lottery drawing sold one ticket that matched all six winning numbers, for an $18.4 million grand prize.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Check your Powerball tickets – $1 million prize still not claimed

You’ll be doing a happy dance if you’re the holder of a winning Powerball ticket for the February 1 drawing. Powerball lottery officials just announced a winning ticket worth $1 million was purchased by someone in Florida.

Read full story
2 comments

Somebody in New Jersey is $4 million richer thanks to a $2 lottery ticket

A penny saved might be a penny earned, but an extra dollar spent turned into an extra $3 million earned for a New Jersey lottery player. The January 31, 2023 Mega Millions drawing yielded one jackpot winner in another state, and a $1,000,000 second-prize winner in New Jersey.

Read full story
1 comments
Massachusetts State

Check your lottery tickets – Somebody in the state just won $31 million

Somebody is a whole lot wealthier just by purchasing a lottery ticket. That’s according to the officials of the Mega Millions’ lottery game.The drawing for Tuesday, January 31 had exactly one jackpot winner. The winning ticket—worth a life-changing $31 million—was sold in Massachusetts. The jackpot prize has a cash option of $16.5 million.

Read full story
18 comments
California State

Check your lottery tickets – prize worth $3.9 million still not claimed

Photo byaliiaarskanova/123rfA lottery ticket sold for the January 30, 2023 Powerball drawing matched five numbers. But since it did not match the red Powerball number, it “only” became a $3.9 million second-place winner. Nonetheless, the lucky California winner might feel second place is still a fabulous payday.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Check your Powerball tickets – prize worth $2 million still not claimed

Coming in second place is not such a bad deal if you’re a Powerball lottery player. That’s because the second prize in a recent drawing yielded one lucky Texas ticket holder an impressive $2 million.

Read full story
Missouri State

Check your Mega Millions tickets — $1 million prize still not claimed

A Walmart shopper recently bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket on a possibly unlucky day: Friday the 13th. The ticket for the drawing of January 13, 2023 matched all five of the white ball numbers, but not the gold “Mega Ball” number, making it a $1 million winner.

Read full story
6 comments
Maine State

Maine Mega Millions pays $1.35 billion (with a “B”) on Friday the 13th

Here’s to rethinking superstition: Somebody in Maine won almost THIRTEEN hundred and fifty million dollars, or $1.35 BILLION, on Friday the THIRTEENTH. If that is bad luck, somebody give me some!

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Did you win? Somebody in the state is $33 million richer thanks to Mega Millions

Talk about getting 2023 off to a great start! If you’re a lottery player, this might be good news for you…. Somebody is over $33 million richer, courtesy of the Mega Millions lottery game. Lottery officials report the winning ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Massachusetts for the Tuesday, January 24 drawing.

Read full story
5 comments

Someone in New York is $20 million richer thanks to a $2 lottery ticket

“Buy low / sell high.” Whoever saw their $2 purchase of a Mega Millions lottery ticket become a $20 million lottery prize certainly followed this advice. A ten million to one gain is nothing to sneeze at! The New York Lottery has announced that one prize-winning ticket was sold at the January 17, 2023 drawing.

Read full story
46 comments
Connecticut State

Connecticut gives up to $2,320 to help residents pay their utility bills

Governor Ned Lamont has announced the availability of up to $2,320 per household in energy assistance funding to help Connecticut residents pay their heating bills. The additional money is available through the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy