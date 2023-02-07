Did you win? Two Michigan $1 million lottery tickets still not claimed

Beth Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mkYd9_0kfASuuS00
Photo bydeagreez/123rf

What is worse than someone missing out on a $1 million prize? Two people missing out on $1 million each. The Michigan Powerball drawing of October 29, 2022 sold two tickets matching all five white ball numbers, but not the red Powerball number. Each of these won the second prize of $1 million.

Who were the lucky winners?

We don’t know, as no one has claimed either ticket. As of this writing, both drawings are listed on the Michigan Lottery Unclaimed Prizes webpage.

Although it seems likely that there are two separate winning individuals, it is possible that one person purchased both tickets. The locations are on opposite sides of Michigan, so it would have involved some effort. But stranger things have happened.

How long do the winners have to claim their prizes?

According to the Michigan Lottery page linked above, both tickets from the October 29, 2022 Powerball drawing will expire on 10/30/2023 at 4:45 PM.

Where were the winning tickets sold?

One was sold at a Michigan liquor store, Billy’s Liquor Depot #2. The location is shown on the first map below.

The other winning ticket was sold at a gas station in Michigan, Shell #1725. The second map below shows the location.

What were the winning Powerball numbers?

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on October 29, 2022 are shown in the video below.

Can Michigan Lottery jackpot winners remain anonymous? Maybe.

One aspect of state lotteries that I discuss in many of my NewsBreak articles is the ability of winners to protect their privacy. Some states insist on identifying winners, usually for “promotional purposes.” 

Others give jackpot winners the option to remain anonymous. For example, here are a couple of articles involving state lotteries that respect their customers’ wishes:

Mississippi lottery ticket worth $4 million still not claimed

Check your Mega Millions tickets — $1 million prize still not claimed

The Michigan Lottery, however, has an unusual policy. I was encouraged when I found this in the Michigan Lottery’s “Winner Resources” webpage:

“Under state law, players who win more than $10,000 playing state-only games are granted anonymity. Winners may waive that anonymity if they chose.”

The important word here is “state-only,” as the next paragraph on the same page goes on to say:

“For the multi-state games, state law defers to the rules of those games. The rules of multi-state games – Powerball, Mega Millions, and Lucky For Life – allow for the names of winners to be public.”

I would call this a partial victory for those who prefer the option of maintaining their privacy if they are fortunate enough to win a large prize. 

