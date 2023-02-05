Did you win? Kansas lottery ticket worth $1 million still not claimed

Photo by nightunter/123rf

According to the Kansas State Lottery, a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million has still not been claimed. The prize is part of a Mega Millions drawing held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The winning ticket matched all five numbers but not the Mega number.

While nobody won the main jackpot prize for this particular Mega Millions drawing, there were 16 tickets from states around the country that matched five white balls. The holders of these tickets will all become instant millionaires as each ticket is worth anywhere from $1 million to $3 million.

Where was the winning Kansas ticket sold?

As of the publishing of this article, the Kansas lottery has not disclosed the exact location or lottery retailer where the winning ticket was sold. The only clue lottery officials provide on their official website is that the Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Southeast Kansas.

What were the winning numbers for the Mega Millions drawing?

You can watch the below video for the Tuesday, January 10 Mega Millions drawing that shows the winning numbers. You should also double-check your numbers on the official Kansas lottery website or with an official lottery office.

How long does the winner have to claim their prize money?

According to the Kansas lottery FAQ page, the winning ticket will be valid for 365 days from the drawing date. This date is different than the expiration date for scratcher tickets, which must be claimed within 180 days following the end date of the scratcher game.

It would be a shame to miss out on a huge prize because you missed an expiration date. For this reason, lottery officials urge players to check their tickets immediately after each drawing and claim their money as soon as possible.

You can find a complete list of prize expiration dates in the quarterly lottery newsletter published by the Kansas lottery and available without charge at lottery retailers.

What would you do with a million-dollar lottery prize?

It's OK to dream a little, so go ahead and let us know in the comments section what you'd do with the money.

