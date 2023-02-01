Check your lottery tickets – Somebody in the state just won $31 million

Photo by marushy/123rf

Somebody is a whole lot wealthier just by purchasing a lottery ticket. That’s according to the officials of the Mega Millions’ lottery game. The drawing for Tuesday, January 31 had exactly one jackpot winner. The winning ticket—worth a life-changing $31 million—was sold in Massachusetts. The jackpot prize has a cash option of $16.5 million.

Even if you didn’t win the jackpot prize, you should still check (and double check) your tickets. There are many secondary prizes worth up to $4 million just for this drawing alone. You can check your numbers on the Mega Millions website.

Where was the winning ticket purchased?

Do you buy your lottery tickets at Gibbs? Well, the winner in this lottery bought their quick pick ticket at a Gibbs gas station and convenience store. Check out the map below for the exact location:

Massachusetts is on a lucky streak!

This is the second Tuesday in a row that the sole jackpot winner for a Mega Millions drawing came from Massachusetts. Last week’s winner was also a big one—a hefty $33 million for the holder of the ticket matching all six numbers. The winner bought their ticket at a Stop & Shop grocery store. I wrote about that amazing win in my “$33 Million Richer” article.

2023 is already turning out to be a great year for Mega Millions’ players

January saw some fabulous winning prizes for fans of the Mega Millions lottery game. The year started off with the thrilling win of a whopping $1.348 billion prize. The winning ticket for that jackpot was for the January 13 drawing and was sold in Maine.

The Bay State was the location for the jackpot winning tickets drawn on January 24 and January 31. New York was the winning state for the January 17 draw. According to this Mega Millions’ press release, this is the first time in the game’s 21-year history that one month has had four jackpot winners.

Will 2023 be the year YOU win the lottery?

Are you feeling especially lucky?