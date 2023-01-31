Check your Powerball tickets – prize worth $2 million still not claimed

Beth Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2abjud_0kXgLTfm00
Photo byvadymvdrobot/123rf

Coming in second place is not such a bad deal if you’re a Powerball lottery player. That’s because the second prize in a recent drawing yielded one lucky Texas ticket holder an impressive $2 million.

While nobody won the top prize of an estimated $572 million for the drawing, the second-place prize meant a Powerball player in Texas would walk away a millionaire times two. According to the Texas State Lottery, for the Powerball drawing held on January 28, the winning 5 out of 5 ticket is worth $2 million.

While the initial prize amount was $1 million, the prize had a Power Play Match Five that boosted the final prize amount to a $2 million total. This is regardless of the Power Play number that might have been chosen. For more details on how the Power Play multiplier works, be sure to check out the prize chart for the Power Play option.

Who won the $2 million Powerball prize?

All we know is that someone in Texas is the fortunate winner. As of this writing, the winner has not come forward to claim their prize. The Texas lottery will likely publish a press release when the winner comes forward to claim their money.

Where did the lucky winner purchase their ticket?

Do you shop at 7-Eleven? The popular convenience store was the location where the winning lottery player purchased their ticket. The below map pinpoints the exact location:

Do you have favorite lottery numbers you play?

The winner of the Texas Powerball lottery discussed in this story played a quick pick ticket, allowing the computer to randomly choose what proved to be excellent numbers. What about you? Do you prefer quick pick plays? Or do you have a set of lucky numbers you always play?

Let us know in the comments section below! If you enjoyed this content, please give it a thumbs up and share with others. And while you’re at, please follow me so you can receive more articles like this one in NewsBreak.

Thanks so much for your support. And good luck to all those lottery players out there!

