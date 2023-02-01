Check your Mega Millions tickets — $1 million prize still not claimed

Photo by ddkolos/123rf

A Walmart shopper recently bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket on a possibly unlucky day: Friday the 13th. The ticket for the drawing of January 13, 2023 matched all five of the white ball numbers, but not the gold “Mega Ball” number, making it a $1 million winner.

Where was the winning ticket sold?

The winning ticket was sold at a Missouri Walmart Neighborhood Market. The location is shown on the map below.

Who won all that cash?

As of this writing, no one has come forward to claim the prize.

How long does the winner have to claim the prize?

According to the Missouri Lottery unclaimed prizes page , this ticket will expire on July 12, 2023.

Was the Megaplier option chosen?

From what I can tell, it looks like the Megaplier option was not purchased for this ticket. When this option is chosen, the value of any prize other than the jackpot is multiplied (or maybe, “Megaplied”) by the “Megaplier number” for that drawing.

In this case, the Megaplier was two. I have written recently about how the extra dollar spent on the Megaplier option resulted in a $1 million prize becoming a $4 million prize. Sadly, in this case, the lack of the extra dollar spent on the ticket has changed a potential $2 million winner into $1 million.

No one would object to a $1 million prize. But I am pretty sure that most would be all too happy to spend another dollar to get an extra million.

Can a jackpot winner in Missouri remain anonymous?

Yes, and hooray for the Missouri Lottery for respecting the wishes of its winning customers! Readers of my NewsBreak articles about state lotteries may have noticed my concern at the way many states insist on publicizing big jackpot winners.

Not so in Missouri. According to the “ If you win the jackpot ” page, item number five:

“The Missouri Lottery loves to celebrate winners. However, effective Aug. 28, 2021, that celebration will only include your name if you have provided written consent, in accordance with the newly passed HB 402. If you have any questions, please ask a lottery employee for additional information.”

Bravo. Let’s hope other states will follow suit.

As Mega Millions and similar games become more popular, don’t the odds of winning become worse?

The Missouri Lottery FAQ addresses this question:

“No. No matter how many people play these games, the chances of winning never change. The chances are based on the amount of number combinations, not the number of players.”

The big jackpot illustrated

Here is a video that answers the burning question: “How big a stack of $100 dollar bills could be made from one of those billion-dollar-plus jackpots?”

Do you choose the Megaplier option?

I was surprised to learn that the Mega Millions game offers the Megaplier option in most states where the game is played (California is a notable exception). As some of the “scratcher” games, at least in some states, now sell for $10, $20, and even $50 each, the option to double, triple, quadruple, or even quintuple any non-jackpot prize for a measly extra buck seems like a bargain.

Let’s face it, unless you win a lot, or win big, lottery tickets are an expense. Since most of us are doing what we can to keep expenses in check, options like the Megaplier might help some budgets.

I hope you enjoyed this article. I plan to write more like this, along with other topics relating to personal finance and economic survival in tough times.