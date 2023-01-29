Did you win? Somebody in the state is $33 million richer thanks to Mega Millions

Beth Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G8cSw_0kVNZM5O00
Photo bydeagreez/123rf

Talk about getting 2023 off to a great start! If you’re a lottery player, this might be good news for you…

Somebody is over $33 million richer, courtesy of the Mega Millions lottery game. Lottery officials report the winning ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Massachusetts for the Tuesday, January 24 drawing.

Initially, lottery officials estimated the jackpot prize would be $31 million. But ticket sales exceeded expectations and it now looks like the final prize will be closer to $33 million.

There was only one winning ticket for the top prize in this multi-state lottery game. Should the winner choose the lump-sum cash payment, they will receive over $16 million before taxes.

To see the winning numbers and prize amounts for this and other Mega Millions drawings, go to the official lottery website.

Which retailer sold the winning ticket?

Do you buy groceries at Stop & Shop? Well, you might want to double check your lottery tickets because that’s where the winning ticket was sold. For selling the winning ticket, the store will receive a $50,000 bonus. Check the map out below for the store location:

What makes this particular lottery drawing so special?

This is a significant Mega Millions win in a few different ways. For the first time in the history of the game, the top prize has been won three times in the month of January.

With this month’s win included, the Mega Millions’ jackpot has been won in Massachusetts four times. It’s been over ten years since a Massachusetts ticket won the top prize. The last time was October 2012 for a prize worth $61 million, which was split with another winning ticket sold in California.

What was the largest Mega Millions prize ever won in the state? Well, that would be the whopping $294 million prize won by a Lowell player in July 2004.

But that’s not the biggest jackpot winner in the state’s history. That special designation goes to a Massachusetts Powerball winner that won a stunning $758.7 million in an August 2017 drawing.

A surprising number of lottery prizes go unclaimed

The Massachusetts State Lottery says the holder of the winning ticket will have one year from the drawing date to claim their money. The winner will need to go to the Massachusetts state lottery headquarters to claim their jackpot prize.

Not everyone who buys a winning ticket actually claims their money. The Boston Herald reports that the amount of unclaimed lottery winnings is going up. About $12 million in winnings went unclaimed in the state in 2022, while that amount was closer to $8 million the previous year.

Share the good news

Maybe you didn’t win this lottery, but who knows, perhaps a family member or friend has the winning ticket and doesn’t even realize it. If you know someone in Massachusetts who plays the lottery, share this article with them.

As we mentioned earlier, a huge number of lottery money goes unclaimed each year. You might be doing someone a “million-dollar favor” simply by nudging them to check their Mega Millions’ numbers.

If you enjoy reading articles about lottery prizes (including affordable housing lotteries) and other financial opportunities, be sure to follow me and like this article. Your simple show of support helps me reach a wider audience and enables me to write more articles like this one. Thanks so much for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Massachusetts# lottery# money# Mega Millions# economy

Comments / 4

Published by

I'm a writer specializing in affordable housing, alternative housing, and innovative housing solutions. Follow me for the latest news on these important topics.

California State
6K followers

More from Beth Torres

Massachusetts State

Check your lottery tickets – Somebody in the state just won $31 million

Somebody is a whole lot wealthier just by purchasing a lottery ticket. That’s according to the officials of the Mega Millions’ lottery game.The drawing for Tuesday, January 31 had exactly one jackpot winner. The winning ticket—worth a life-changing $31 million—was sold in Massachusetts. The jackpot prize has a cash option of $16.5 million.

Read full story
12 comments
California State

Somebody in California is $3.9 million wealthier thanks to second-place lottery ticket

A lottery ticket sold for Monday night’s Powerball drawing matched five numbers. But since it did not match the red Powerball number, it “only” became a $3.9 million second-place winner. Nonetheless, the lucky California winner might feel second place is still a fabulous payday.

Read full story
Texas State

Check your Powerball tickets – prize worth $2 million still not claimed

Coming in second place is not such a bad deal if you’re a Powerball lottery player. That’s because the second prize in a recent drawing yielded one lucky Texas ticket holder an impressive $2 million.

Read full story
Missouri State

Check your Mega Millions tickets — $1 million prize still not claimed

A Walmart shopper recently bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket on a possibly unlucky day: Friday the 13th. The ticket for the drawing of January 13, 2023 matched all five of the white ball numbers, but not the gold “Mega Ball” number, making it a $1 million winner.

Read full story
4 comments
Maine State

Maine Mega Millions pays $1.35 billion (with a “B”) on Friday the 13th

Here’s to rethinking superstition: Somebody in Maine won almost THIRTEEN hundred and fifty million dollars, or $1.35 BILLION, on Friday the THIRTEENTH. If that is bad luck, somebody give me some!

Read full story

Someone in New York is $20 million richer thanks to a $2 lottery ticket

“Buy low / sell high.” Whoever saw their $2 purchase of a Mega Millions lottery ticket become a $20 million lottery prize certainly followed this advice. A ten million to one gain is nothing to sneeze at! The New York Lottery has announced that one prize-winning ticket was sold at the January 17, 2023 drawing.

Read full story
44 comments
Connecticut State

Connecticut gives up to $2,320 to help residents pay their utility bills

Governor Ned Lamont has announced the availability of up to $2,320 per household in energy assistance funding to help Connecticut residents pay their heating bills. The additional money is available through the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP).

Read full story
California State

California lottery player claims $247 million prize

That was the jackpot from the Mega Millions drawing of October 15, 2022. After rolling over 21 times, it had grown to an astounding $494 million. This time, there were two winning tickets sold. One was sold in another state. The other winner was sold right here in California. But who was the lucky California winner?

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

Florida lottery winner turns $20 ticket into $5 million prize

Lottery tickets, like everything, have gotten pricey in recent years. Paying $20 for a lottery ticket might sound extravagant to some, but it was a superb investment for Alpeshkumar Patel, a Florida resident who turned it into a $5,000,000 prize.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

Florida utility company proposes rate increase of up to 37 percent on electric bills

In a recent press release, Duke Energy Florida announced they are seeking rate hikes that could send some customer monthly bills soaring by 37 percent. The utility company has requested the Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) approve their proposal to increase the amount it charges customers for fuel and capacity rates.

Read full story
96 comments
Minnesota State

Check your lottery tickets – prize worth $1.8 million still not claimed

If you’re a lottery player, now is the time to check your lottery tickets because there is a huge prize at stake. According to the Minnesota State Lottery, the winner of a prize worth $1,821,926 from the Gopher 5 lotto game has yet to claim their money. The draw date on the ticket is December 16, 2022.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee $4 million lottery ticket sold at grocery store

An extra dollar is turning into millions for a lucky shopper in Tennessee. Whoever purchased the lucky Mega Millions ticket for the Tennessee Lottery drawing held on Friday, January 20, 2023, added the extra dollar to make it a “Megaplier” ticket. This had the delightful effect of turning a $1,000,000 winner into a $4,000,000 “Mega” winner.

Read full story
5 comments
Illinois State

Illinois lottery ticket worth $1 million still not claimed

Somebody in Illinois is over a million dollars (before taxes) richer than they might even realize: an Illinois Lottery Lotto ticket, with a draw date of March 1, 2022, is worth $1,000,000.00. Time is running out for this windfall, however. According to the Illinois Lottery,

Read full story
6 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth more than $1 million sold at convenience store

A Pennsylvania lottery player just became a millionaire after hitting it big playing one of the lottery’s popular progressive prize games. In a press release, the Pennsylvania State Lottery announced a winning ticket worth $1,020,462.50 had been sold for a Fast Play game.

Read full story
9 comments
Mississippi State

Mississippi lottery ticket worth $4 million still not claimed

Have you bought a lottery ticket in Mississippi recently? If so, take another look at it. According to this Mississippi Lottery press release, someone not only hit five of the “white ball” (but not the gold “Mega Ball”) numbers, they had the good fortune to pay $1 extra for the “Megaplier.”

Read full story
7 comments
California State

California utility company warns customers of “shockingly high” 128 percent natural gas price increases

California-based Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), hoping to prepare its customers for a huge jump in their upcoming utility bills, recently delivered this bad news:. “January bills are likely to be shockingly high. An unprecedented cold snap across the nation in part has caused natural gas market prices in the West to more than double between December and January – to the tune of 128% since December. As a result, our customers can expect to see higher gas bills in the coming weeks.”

Read full story
62 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Deadline nears for Brooklyn apartments with rent as low as $1,036 a month

Would you like a chance to rent a studio or one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn for about one third of the going rate? If so, you will need to hurry and enter the NYC Housing Connect 108 Downing Street affordable housing lottery. The deadline for this lottery is January 30, 2023.

Read full story
4 comments
Prairie View, TX

Unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket sold at Texas gas station

Who wants to LOSE a million dollars? Nobody, that’s who. But a recent customer at a gas station in Texas has just a few days left to avoid doing just that. A Texas Mega Millions lottery ticket for the July 29, 2022, drawing matched all five of the “white ball” numbers — but not the gold “Mega Ball” number — making it a $1 million dollar winner. No one has claimed the prize, however.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Queens apartments as low as $738 a month in Forest Hills neighborhood

Here is an opportunity to live in what some say is New York City’s “most enchanting neighborhood.” NYC Housing Connect has launched an affordable housing lottery for Apex Place Phase 2 in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens. This lottery includes some great deals, with 14 of the 122 apartments listed available to qualified winners for under $1,000 a month.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy