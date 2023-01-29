Check your lottery tickets – prize worth $1.8 million still not claimed

Photo by luismolinero/123rf

If you’re a lottery player, now is the time to check your lottery tickets because there is a huge prize at stake. According to the Minnesota State Lottery, the winner of a prize worth $1,821,926 from the Gopher 5 lotto game has yet to claim their money. The draw date on the ticket is December 16, 2022.

Where was the winning ticket sold?

The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway convenience store and gas station. The below map shows the location:

How can I check to see if I have a winning ticket?

To check your Gopher 5 numbers, go to the Check My Numbers page of the Minnesota lottery website. There you’ll see a drop-down menu with the various lottery games.

Select the “Gopher 5” option, select the date, and add in your ticket numbers. While this is one way to check to see if your ticket is a winner, it may not be the best because the results posted are unofficial.

The lottery website recommends players validate their tickets through a participating retailer:

"The only official source for verifying winning numbers on a player’s ticket is through the Minnesota Lottery’s central computer system. To confirm that a ticket is a winner, please have the ticket validated through a sales terminal at any Minnesota Lottery retailer."

Is there a deadline for claiming a prize in the Gopher 5 game?

Yes, there is! The Prizes and Odds section of the Minnesota lottery site says that winners must submit their prize claims within one year of the drawing date.

How do I claim my prize money?

That depends on how much money you’ve won. If you’ve won a prize worth up to $599, you can go to any Minnesota lottery retailer to claim your prize in cash. However, this is dependent on the retailer having the cash available.

If your winning prize is $600 up to $50,000, you can claim your money at any Minnesota lottery office. Lastly, if you are fortunate enough to win a prize above $50,000, you will need to claim your money at the lottery main office in Roseville.

The lottery headquarters recommends you make an appointment if you are claiming a prize worth $50,000 or more. For complete details on how to claim a prize, be sure to check out the Minnesota Lottery Claim a Prize page.

