Tennessee $4 million lottery ticket sold at grocery store

An extra dollar is turning into millions for a lucky shopper in Tennessee. Whoever purchased the lucky Mega Millions ticket for the Tennessee Lottery drawing held on Friday, January 20, 2023, added the extra dollar to make it a “ Megaplier ” ticket. This had the delightful effect of turning a $1,000,000 winner into a $4,000,000 “Mega” winner.

The winning ticket matched all five of the white balls, but not the gold Mega Ball. Without the extra dollar, it would have fetched a “mere” million dollars.

Who bought the lucky ticket?

As of this writing, the winner has not come forward. The ticket was purchased at lottery retailer Food City . The store location is shown below.

Can the winner remain anonymous?

Apparently not, although this statement provided by the Tennessee Lottery seems to answer the question without really answering it:

“In accordance with the Tennessee Education Lottery Implementation Law, the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation releases the name, home state, and hometown of winners if an eligible request is received for such information.”

I couldn’t find any explanation as to what would constitute an “eligible request.”

How long does the ticket holder have to claim the prize?

The answer to this one is short and to the point:

“For drawing-style games, players have 180 days after the date of the drawing to claim their prize for a winning ticket.”

Why a winning ticket might go unclaimed

This video by WVLT News 8 refers to a recent Powerball game in Tennessee in which the prize was unclaimed. The president of the Tennessee Lottery discusses one reason this might happen.

What do you think about state lotteries?

“Winning the lottery” is a wonderful fantasy or daydream for many of us. For those who are already financially secure, it is a fanciful method for increasing their wealth without effort. For those who are struggling, it represents an opportunity to finally stop worrying about all those bills.

Reality intrudes, however, when we remember that we are about as likely to be struck by a meteorite as we are to win a big, life-changing jackpot. The phrase “lottery odds” refers to something so unlikely to occur that it is hardly worth worrying about.

And yet — as the lottery promoters never tire of reminding us — somebody is going to win! Why not you? Leave a comment if you would like to share your thoughts.

