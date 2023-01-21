Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth more than $1 million sold at convenience store

Photo by belchonock/123rf

A Pennsylvania lottery player just became a millionaire after hitting it big playing one of the lottery’s popular progressive prize games. In a press release, the Pennsylvania State Lottery announced a winning ticket worth $1,020,462.50 had been sold for a Fast Play game.

The winning ticket was for the Fast Play $50 game. This game allows players to win instantly without having to wait for a drawing or scratch a ticket. This Fast Play game is a progressive game.

This means the top prize starts at $350,000 and gets progressively higher until it is won. Once a winning ticket is sold, the Fast Play game automatically resets, and the top prize begins growing again.

When and where was the winning ticket purchased?

The winning player purchased their million-dollar ticket on Saturday, January 14 at the lottery retailer, Chubby’s Food and Beer. This map shows the store location:

How do you buy Fast Play tickets?

To purchase a Fast Play ticket, you need to go to a lottery sales retailer and select the game you’d like to play (there are several games to choose from). Alternatively, you can purchase your ticket from a self-service vending terminal.

Either way, your ticket will print on-demand. Check out the Pennsylvania lottery website for more details on how to play Fast Play.

What should you do if you have a winning Pennsylvania lottery ticket?

Well, maybe do a little happy dance first! But don’t celebrate for too long because there are some important steps you’ll need to take to secure your winnings.

First, you’ll want to sign the back of your winning ticket. Make sure to clearly print your name, phone number, and address in the space provided.

If your prize amount is more than $600, you’ll need to also fill out a claim form. You can find claim forms at a lottery area office, at lottery retailers, or online at the Pennsylvania lottery website.

You’ll need to be aware of your ticket’s expiration date and file before it expires. For example, Fast Play prizes expire a year after the purchase date of the ticket.

Other games have different expiration dates along with different rules regarding claiming a prize. For this reason, you should consult the lottery’s “How to claim your prize” web page.

What would you do if you won a million dollars in the lottery?

What would you do if you won a million dollars in the lottery?