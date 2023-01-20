Mississippi lottery ticket worth $4 million still not claimed

Beth Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJb1i_0kLgdWSb00
Photo bydeagreez/123rf

Have you bought a lottery ticket in Mississippi recently? If so, take another look at it. According to this Mississippi Lottery press release, someone not only hit five of the “white ball” (but not the gold “Mega Ball”) numbers, they had the good fortune to pay $1 extra for the “Megaplier.” 

This extra buck turned out to be one of the best investments ever, as it increased the prize from $1 million to a cool $4 million. For those who like to see all those zeroes, here you go: $4,000,000.00. Wow.

Who is the lucky winner?

As of the publication of this article, no one has claimed the prize from the January 3, 2023 Mega Millions drawing. Mississippi Lottery policy states that 

“The deadline for claiming a prize is 90 days from the day the game ends for scratch-off tickets, and 180 days from the date of the drawing for multi-state draw games.”

If I win the $4 million, can I remain anonymous?

Yes. According to the Mississippi Lottery FAQ:

“In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, the Mississippi Lottery will not disclose the identity of the person holding a winning lottery ticket without that person's written permission.”

How do I claim such a large jackpot?

Mississippi Lottery prizes over $100,000 must be claimed in person at Mississippi Lottery Headquarters.

The lottery is relatively new to Mississippi

WJTV 12 News marked the Mississippi Lottery’s first year with this report:

Check your wallet if you’ve bought a lottery ticket in Mississippi!

Believe it or not, big lottery prizes do go unclaimed. I have written about them here on NewsBreak. For example:

Oregon lottery ticket worth $1 million still not claimed

Unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket sold at Texas gas station

I also write about affordable housing lotteries, guaranteed income programs and other ways some people are coping with the ever-increasing cost of living. Follow me if you’d like to see this and my other content.

If you enjoyed this article, please like it and share it with others. And if you play the lottery, remember to check your tickets!

