Deadline nears for Brooklyn apartments with rent as low as $1,036 a month

Would you like a chance to rent a studio or one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn for about one third of the going rate? If so, you will need to hurry and enter the NYC Housing Connect 108 Downing Street affordable housing lottery. The deadline for this lottery is January 30, 2023.

According to the online rental platform Zumper , the average monthly rent for a studio apartment in Brooklyn as of January 14, 2023, was $3,218. Two of the four studio apartments available in this lottery will rent to qualified winners for $1,036 per month. See the next section for details, including apartment availability.

Availability, rents, income requirements

The 108 Downing Street lottery will include 15 apartments, with rent based on a household’s size and total income as a percentage of area median income, or AMI. The eligible AMI “brackets” for each configuration are shown below. See the NYC Housing Connect webpage linked above for details on income amounts.

Studio apartments. There are four in this lottery, for households of one or two people. Eligible total household incomes will be within 70% or 120% of AMI. These will rent for $1,036 to $2,241 per month.

One-bedroom apartments. Seven one-bedrooms are available, for households of one to three people. Monthly rent varies from $1,044 to $2,401. Total household incomes within 70%, 80%, or 120% of AMI will be eligible.

Two-bedroom apartments. Four two-bedroom apartments are in this lottery, for households of two to five people. Eligible household income “brackets” are 70%, 80%, or 120% of AMI. These have monthly rents of $1,436 to $2,883.

Utilities

Electricity bills, which include heat, cooking, and hot water, are the responsibility of the tenant. No information is provided regarding other utilities. Contact NYC Housing Connect if you would like more information.

Amenities

The smoke-free building at 108 Downing Street in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood is newly constructed and boasts a lengthy list of amenities. For more details you can check out my original NewsBreak article about this lottery:

Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,036 a month in affordable housing lottery

How to apply

You can apply online or by mail, just don’t do both. Do it soon because the deadline is January 30, 2023.

Is this a good opportunity for you or someone you know?

If you decide to apply for this affordable housing lottery, good luck! If you have a friend or family member who might be interested, please share this article with them and remind them that the deadline is coming up soon.

