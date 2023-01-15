San Diego, CA

San Diego utility company offers customers up to $400 to pay gas and electric bills

Beth Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LPvGf_0kFeFL4000
Photo byrozhenyuk/123rf

San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) is offering a lifeline of sorts to some customers beleaguered by high utility bills. The company announced the availability of $1 million in financial assistance for a select group of customers who are having difficulty paying their SDG&E utility bills.

The assistance is available through the Neighbor-to-Neighbor (N2N) program that will give one-time grants of up to $300 or $400 to customers experiencing financial hardship. SDG&E emphasized they are paying for this program using shareholder dollars, not money coming from ratepayers.

The establishment of the $1 million fund comes in the aftermath of SDG&E’s announcement that San Diego utility bills will more than double starting in January. The company went on a public relations campaign to explain the need for the rate hikes. Despite this, many customers were not satisfied, expressing frustration at the ongoing gas and electricity price increases.

Who qualifies to receive this financial assistance from SDG&E?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MHTzX_0kFeFL4000
Photo bylopolo/123rf

If you dive into the details of the Neighbor-to-Neighbor program, you’ll find that it appears the program will help only a relatively small number of SDG&E customers. If you’ve been paying your bill on time (even if it’s been a struggle), you do not qualify for the program.

To qualify, you must be at least three months behind on your SDG&E bill. You must be a customer residing in the company’s San Diego or southern Orange County service territory. SDG&E says you must certify that you are currently “experiencing serious illness, temporary unemployment, disability or unusual hardship.”

You do not have to be low-income to qualify. Additionally, to apply you must not qualify for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funding.

The N2N program will provide qualifying customers with up to $300 per household in assistance. If you participate in SDG&E’s Medical Baseline program, you could qualify for up to $400 in financial assistance.

How to apply

This SDG&E news release explains the application process as follows:

"Customers should call 2-1-1 San Diego or 2-1-1 Orange County, which will direct them to community-based organizations collaborating with SDG&E on the N2N program. SDG&E validates customer eligibility and applies N2N funds as credits to customers’ accounts to offset overdue bills."

What are your thoughts on SDG&E’s $1 million financial assistance program?

How have the recent utility rate hikes impacted you? Leave your feedback in the comments section.

And if you appreciate this content, please share it with others and follow me to see my future articles in your NewsBreak feed. I’m grateful for your support. Many thanks!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# San Diego# gas and electric# utility bills# money# financial assistance

Comments / 9

Published by

I'm a writer specializing in affordable housing, alternative housing, and innovative housing solutions. Follow me for the latest news on these important topics.

California State
5K followers

More from Beth Torres

Brooklyn, NY

Deadline nears for Brooklyn apartments with rent as low as $1,036 a month

Would you like a chance to rent a studio or one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn for about one third of the going rate? If so, you will need to hurry and enter the NYC Housing Connect 108 Downing Street affordable housing lottery. The deadline for this lottery is January 30, 2023.

Read full story
3 comments
Prairie View, TX

Unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket sold at Texas gas station

Who wants to LOSE a million dollars? Nobody, that’s who. But a recent customer at a gas station in Texas has just a few days left to avoid doing just that. A Texas Mega Millions lottery ticket for the July 29, 2022, drawing matched all five of the “white ball” numbers — but not the gold “Mega Ball” number — making it a $1 million dollar winner. No one has claimed the prize, however.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Queens apartments as low as $738 a month in Forest Hills neighborhood

Here is an opportunity to live in what some say is New York City’s “most enchanting neighborhood.” NYC Housing Connect has launched an affordable housing lottery for Apex Place Phase 2 in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens. This lottery includes some great deals, with 14 of the 122 apartments listed available to qualified winners for under $1,000 a month.

Read full story
3 comments
Oregon State

Oregon lottery ticket worth $1 million still not claimed

If you purchase Oregon lottery tickets, you might want to double check your numbers. That’s because the winner of a hefty $1 million prize from a Powerball drawing has yet to claim their money.

Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Deadline nears for rents as low as $1,116 per month for Los Angeles area apartments

There are just a few days left to apply for what might be a great affordable housing opportunity in the Los Angeles area. The deadline for the Vintage at Woodman Apartments housing lottery is January 17, 2023. See below for details on how to apply.

Read full story
1 comments
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan studio apartment rents soar 63% in two years to $3,300 a month

According to online rental platform Zumper, the average monthly rent for a Manhattan studio apartment in January 2021 was $2,025. By January 2023, this had jumped to $3,300, for a whopping 63% increase. As bad as this sounds, that isn't even the worst of it.

Read full story
California State

Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California store

Luck was on one California lottery player’s side during the recent Mega Millions drawing. According to the California Lottery, one California winning ticket matched five numbers in the January 10, 2023 drawing. That ticket is worth $3,970,609.

Read full story
7 comments
California State

California utility company warns customers of 24 percent increases on gas and electric bills

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) has announced rate hikes that will send residential bills soaring by about 24 percent for the company’s California customers. The utility company provides electricity and natural gas to 5.5 million electric customers and 4.5 million natural gas customers in a large portion of northern California.

Read full story
193 comments

Walmart launches sweepstakes with prize worth $10,000

What does Walmart have to do with a good night’s sleep and a prize worth $10,000? According to a recent press release, Walmart is partnering with sleep supplement manufacturer Natrol to launch a sweepstakes offering a top cash prize of $10,000.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,036 a month in affordable housing lottery

Brooklyn apartment rents may be down a bit from their recent all-time highs, but they are still stratospheric. According to online rental platform Zumper, as of January 7, 2023, the average monthly rent for a studio apartment in Brooklyn was $3,250. Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $3,595.

Read full story
3 comments
Boston, MA

Boston apartments as low as $1,257 per month in affordable housing lottery

Some qualified applicants who win the Boston Metrolist Avalon Brighton housing lottery will get to rent a studio apartment for just over half of the going rate. According to online rental platform Zumper, as of January 9, 2023, the average monthly rent for a studio apartment in Boston, MA is $2,400.

Read full story
10 comments
Alexandria, VA

Lucky residents to receive $12,000 in guaranteed income pilot program

Here is a terrific way to start the new year: the city of Alexandria, Virginia, is notifying 170 lucky residents that they will be receiving $500 a month for 24 months, no strings attached.

Read full story
3 comments
Port Jefferson, NY

Deadline nears for rent starting at $718 a month in New York housing lottery

You’ll need to act fast if you’re interested in applying for this New York affordable housing lottery. To be considered, you’ll need to have your application postmarked by January 9, 2023.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

San Diego residents stunned as utility bills more than double this month

San Diego residents struggling to keep up with high energy bills will need to brace themselves for yet another round of utility rate hikes. San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) just announced their new electricity and gas prices that will take effect starting January 2023.

Read full story
17 comments
Tucson, AZ

Tucson opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistance

Tucson residents struggling to pay the ever-increasing rent may be able to get some relief. The City of Tucson has opened a waiting list lottery for access to public housing or Section 8 vouchers. Either of these will be a big help to the strained household budgets of low- and moderate-income individuals and families.

Read full story
9 comments
Bronx, NY

Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lottery

Qualifying winners of the NYC Housing Connect Melrose North Apartments housing lottery could start the new year off with truly affordable housing. Eight of the 67 units available to the public in this lottery are listed with “$0” in the “Monthly Rent” column.

Read full story
10 comments
Saint Louis, MO

New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these families

The new year might be a little bit brighter for some families thanks to a recently announced guaranteed income program. The program has three primary goals: to provide cash assistance to low-income families, provide career and job training opportunities for young people, and expand access to health care.

Read full story
485 comments
Boston, MA

Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lottery

Boston Metrolist has announced a housing lottery for The Charlestown, a senior 62+ community in the Charlestown neighborhood of Boston. A small number of the available apartments will offer truly affordable rent for those who qualify.

Read full story
4 comments
San Jose, CA

San Jose rent jumps to $3,140 a month for a two-bedroom, fifth-most expensive rental market in the nation

San Jose continues to remain an in-demand rental market and recent rent prices prove it. A new rent survey shows the median monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Jose is $2,540 a month. Median rent for a two-bedroom is now $3,140 a month, up 11.7 percent over the previous year.

Read full story
26 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy