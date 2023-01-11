Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California store

Beth Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R6Qs5_0kBFocP900
Photo bymilkos/123rf

Luck was on one California lottery player’s side during the recent Mega Millions drawing. According to the California Lottery, one California winning ticket matched five numbers in the January 10, 2023 drawing. That ticket is worth $3,970,609.

The winning ticket was sold at Park’s Liquor located at 907 7th Avenue in Hacienda Heights, California 91745.

Over 840,000 winning tickets

Because there was no jackpot prize winner for the Mega Millions draw, the jackpot will roll over to the next drawing. The Mega Millions jackpot is now estimated to be worth $1.35 billion. This is the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in the history of the game.

The California Lottery says that in addition to the $3.9 million winning ticket there were 842,932 winning tickets sold in California for lesser amounts. A total of 29 tickets matched four numbers plus the mega. Each of these tickets is worth $7,127. Hundreds of thousands of other winning tickets range in value from $2 to $348.

How to claim your winnings

If you’re a California lottery winner, you’ll want to check out the “Claim a Prize” page on the lottery website. How you claim your money is determined by the size of the prize you won. There is a different process for prizes valued at $599 and under versus those valued at $600 and above.

If you’re required to fill out a claim form, you’ll want to make sure you fill it out correctly. The California Lottery has published this helpful video with step-by-step instructions on how to complete the form:

# California# money# lottery# business# economy

