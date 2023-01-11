California utility company warns customers of 24 percent increases on gas and electric bills

Photo by fmarsicano/123rf

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) has announced rate hikes that will send residential bills soaring by about 24 percent for the company’s California customers. The utility company provides electricity and natural gas to 5.5 million electric customers and 4.5 million natural gas customers in a large portion of northern California.

What's causing utility bills to spike?

The utility company reports that two factors are responsible for this hike in gas and electricity prices. The first factor is the annual rate change authorized by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

According to the CPUC, effective January 1, 2023, PG&E can increase the amount it charges for gas and electric delivery. Due to these rate changes, many residential electric bills will go up by about 3.4 percent.

But that’s just a small portion of the rate increases customers will see in their upcoming bills. The second and more critical factor impacting rates will be the surge in the price for the natural gas PG&E purchases on the open market.

PG&E does not control how much it pays for the natural gas it delivers to its customers. During times when demand is high and supply is limited (as it is now), prices fluctuate higher. PG&E says it does not mark up the price of natural gas it buys, but simply passes along the same high amount it pays to its customers.

It's not just residents in the northern part of California that are experiencing utility rate hikes. As I reported in my article “San Diego residents stunned as utility bills more than double this month,” there are many reasons why natural gas prices have skyrocketed.

These include the exporting of U.S. natural gas to other countries, the loss of Russian gas imports because of the war in Ukraine, and the seasonal demand for natural gas that has depleted inventories.

Now for the big question: How much will your PG&E bill go up?

For your December 2022, January 2023, and February 2023 gas and electric bills, you should expect to pay an average of $67 a month more. The average residential customer should expect to pay $301 for their December bill and $308 each for their January and February bills.

This video from KTVU Fox 2 San Francisco breaks down the numbers for you:

What you can do to reduce your PG&E bill

The utility company has several suggestions for helping consumers reduce (or at least better control) their utility bills:

Review the various rate plan options available to see if you might benefit from switching to another plan.

Reduce big spikes in your energy bill by enrolling in Budget Billing.

Learn about the CARE and FERA discount programs that help eligible consumers pay their PG&E bills.

