Walmart launches sweepstakes with prize worth $10,000

What does Walmart have to do with a good night’s sleep and a prize worth $10,000? According to a recent press release, Walmart is partnering with sleep supplement manufacturer Natrol to launch a sweepstakes offering a top cash prize of $10,000.

The Natrol Habitat Sweepstakes is part of a campaign to raise awareness about the importance of quality sleep to both physical health and mental wellness. The company conducted a sleep habits study that surveyed 2,000 Americans about their beliefs regarding sleep.

The October 2022 study suggested that Americans believe that being able to sleep soundly is critical for boosting happiness, even more important for overall happiness than money. The survey also revealed the following:

"Additionally, nearly 70% believe having a well-designed, relaxing bedroom would help them create better sleeping habits, and 58% noted they're determined not to have a bad night's sleep get in the way of living their lives."

Prizes and eligibility

To see a complete list of the prizes and the eligibility rules, go to the Natrol Habitat Sweepstakes site. At the bottom of the page, you’ll see links for the official rules and prizes.

The prizes include a grand prize of one check for $10,000. The grand prize winner will also receive a consultation call with TV personality and home design expert Jenny Marrs, who will offer the winner suggestions on how to create a sleep sanctuary.

There are 10 secondary prizes. These will be awarded as “prize packs.” Each prize pack will include a Walmart gift card for $100, a Natrol water bottle, and four Natrol products. The approximate retail value of each secondary prize pack is $200.

How do you enter the Walmart and Natrol sweepstakes?

To enter this sweepstakes, go to the Natrol Habitat Sweepstakes website and follow the instructions there. You will not need to purchase anything to enter or win. The sweepstakes ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on February 12, 2023.

