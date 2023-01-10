Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,036 a month in affordable housing lottery

Photo by lenetssergey/123rf

Brooklyn apartment rents may be down a bit from their recent all-time highs, but they are still stratospheric. According to online rental platform Zumper , as of January 7, 2023, the average monthly rent for a studio apartment in Brooklyn was $3,250. Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $3,595.

Numbers like these might make the NYC Housing Connect 108 Downing Street housing lottery worthy of your consideration. Some of the studio apartments will be available to qualified winners of this lottery for $1,036 per month, with the one-bedroom units just slightly higher at $1,044 a month. Admittedly, there are only a few at these reasonable (at least by comparison) rents, but they will bring welcome relief to some individuals or families.

The deadline to apply for this lottery is January 30, 2023. See below for details on how to apply.

Availability, rents, and income requirements

There are 15 apartments available in this lottery, in studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom configurations. Monthly rents are shown here as ranges, with the exact rent determined by total household income as a percentage of area median income, or AMI.

For example: If eligibility for a given rent amount is based on an 80% AMI figure, households with total annual income less than that amount would be eligible. For details, including the dollar figures based on household size, see the NYC Housing Connect website.

Four (4) studio apartments, for households of one or two people. Monthly rent for these units varies from $1,036 to $2,241. Total household incomes within 70% or 120% of AMI are eligible.

Seven (7) one-bedroom apartments, for households of one to three people. Rent for these apartments varies from $1,044 to $2,401 per month. Total household incomes within 70%, 80%, or 120% of AMI are eligible.

Four (4) two-bedroom apartments, for households of two to five people. Monthly rent varies from $1,436 to $2,883. Total household incomes within 70%, 80%, or 120% of AMI are eligible.

Utilities

The policy on utilities is short, to the point, and not terribly inspiring. From the NYC Housing Connect webpage :

“Tenant is responsible for electricity including stove, heat and hot water.”

Amenities

The newly constructed building at 108 Downing Street in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn is smoke-free and includes plenty of amenities. Additional fees may apply to those marked with an asterisk (*).

Bike storage lockers *

Laundry in unit

Dishwasher

Storage *

Package locker *

High-end countertops

Air-conditioning

High-end appliances

Security cameras

Gymnasium *

Rooftop terrace *

Elevator

Intercom

Walking tour of the Clinton Hill neighborhood

The narrator of this video is an enthusiastic supporter of this part of Brooklyn. She points out features of the neighborhood that she really enjoys.

How to apply

The standard NYC Housing Connect lottery rules apply here: apply online or by mail, just don’t do both. Don’t submit more than one application or you may be disqualified. You can, however, enter as many lotteries as you wish. Apply online or request a paper application here. The deadline for this one is January 30, 2023.

Closing thoughts

Good luck if you decide to enter this lottery. Based on the video, it does appear to be in an attractive and relatively quiet neighborhood, although I can’t vouch for this from personal experience. And let me know in the comments if you have any thoughts or suggestions about our housing issues. Lotteries do help some, but as we know, they only go so far.

