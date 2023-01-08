Lucky residents to receive $12,000 in guaranteed income pilot program

Photo by vadymvdrobot/123rf

Here is a terrific way to start the new year: the city of Alexandria, Virginia, is notifying 170 lucky residents that they will be receiving $500 a month for 24 months, no strings attached.

They have been selected out of 4,149 applicants for the city’s guaranteed income pilot program. Acronym fans will appreciate the name: ARISE, for “Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity.”

To be eligible, applicants had to be Alexandria residents, at least 18 years old, and have an income less than 50% of area median income (AMI). Payments will begin in late January or early February of 2023.

Selection of recipients

The city ran a lottery to select 170 eligible recipients at random from the pool of 4,149 applicants. This means approximately 4% of the applicants got great news. This was no doubt disappointing for the remaining 96%, but the chances of winning this lottery were far greater than the typical Lotto or Powerball.

Funding for Alexandria’s guaranteed income program

According to the program’s FAQ ,

“Funding for ARISE comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) passed by Congress and signed into law by the President in March 2021.”

How will income from this program affect taxes and other benefit programs?

Some existing benefits may be affected by participation in the ARISE guaranteed income program. The program’s FAQ has more information, including the following:

“According to the Social Security Administration (SSA) the cash payment will impact social security benefits, specifically those who have an income cap. We are not aware of any impact on the Child Tax Credit nor veteran pensions.”

Regarding taxes, the news is good for those receiving the $500 guaranteed income payments. Also from the FAQ:

“No; the guaranteed income cash payment will be recognized as a “gift” on tax returns, rather than income. As a result, participants will not be required to pay taxes on this money and there will be no additional tax forms to fill out as a result of getting this money.”

Recent guaranteed income programs

What do you think about guaranteed income programs?

Judging by comments from my previous articles, I would say that many people have strong feelings about these programs. How about you? Leave a comment if you prefer.

I write about programs like these because they are one way our society attempts to deal with the financial struggles that are becoming more widespread. Do they represent the absolute best approach to the problem? I have no idea.

But they are happening, they are benefiting some people, so I will continue to report on these and similar programs. If you would like to see more articles along these lines, please follow me.

