Port Jefferson, NY

Deadline nears for rent starting at $718 a month in New York housing lottery

Beth Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m4MWS_0k72oozs00
Photo bylipik/123rf

You’ll need to act fast if you’re interested in applying for this New York affordable housing lottery. To be considered, you’ll need to have your application postmarked by January 9, 2023.

Suffolk County on Long Island is the location for the 49 new construction apartments offered in this lottery. The address for the Port Jefferson Crossing apartments is 1615 Main Street, Port Jefferson, NY 11777.

What are the rents for these apartments?

According to the rental application published by the developer (Conifer Real Estate Development), rent for a one-bedroom unit starts at $718 a month. There are four units available at this price.

There are 29 one-bedroom units with rent at $1,519 a month and one unit available at $2,096 a month. The rent you pay will be based on your total household income. To qualify, your household income must fall within the maximum and minimum guidelines listed on the application

Rent for two-bedroom units ranges from a low of $858 a month to $2,511 a month. Again, the rent you’ll pay will be determined by your total household income.

The following utilities are included in your rent: trash, water, sewer, emergency maintenance, snow removal, and lawn maintenance. Tenants will need to pay for their electricity, Internet, and cable.

What are the apartment amenities?

The Port Jefferson Crossing apartments are new construction and feature many amenities, such as:

  • Fully equipped kitchens that include dishwasher and microwave
  • Elevator
  • Central air conditioning
  • Onsite laundry center
  • Fully equipped fitness room
  • Controlled building access and security cameras
  • On-site management and 24-hour maintenance
  • Small pets welcome with some restrictions
  • Walking distance to stores, restaurants
  • Near to public transportation

What’s the neighborhood like?

This walking tour video highlights some interesting points you’ll find in Port Jefferson:

How do you apply for the Port Jefferson Crossing apartments?

To apply, submit the application from the Port Jefferson Crossing apartments website. You’ll need to act quickly as all applications must be postmarked by January 9, 2023.

According to the developer, the lottery drawing for these apartments will take place on January 19 and the selected tenants will be able to move in sometime this spring.

