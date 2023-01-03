Bronx, NY

Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lottery

Beth Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7eyf_0k1sAWQd00
Photo byfizkes/123rf

Qualifying winners of the NYC Housing Connect Melrose North Apartments housing lottery could start the new year off with truly affordable housing. Eight of the 67 units available to the public in this lottery are listed with “$0” in the “Monthly Rent” column. 

Households with total annual income less than 50% of area median income, or AMI, are eligible for these apartments. See my comments below about possible additional requirements.

No rent payment naturally sounds terrific. You might want to confirm this with NYC Housing Connect, however. Recent NYC Housing Connect affordable housing lotteries that have listed some units with “$0 Monthly Rent” have had additional requirements, such as qualifying for Section 8 or other housing assistance. Nothing is mentioned in this case, but information for these housing lotteries is occasionally incomplete.

The deadline to apply for this lottery is January 30, 2023. See below for details on how to apply, as well as availability and rental information.

Availability, rents, income requirements

There are 67 apartments available to the general public in this lottery, in configurations of one-, two-, and three-bedrooms. In addition, the developer’s website states that:

“The project serves households earning up to 50%, 60%, and 80% of AMI along with 103 units for supportive housing for the chronically homeless and survivors of domestic violence.”

Attentive readers may notice a discrepancy between AMI percentages shown here and those in the next section, which are taken from the NYC Housing Connect website. Contact either source for clarification.

Monthly rents are shown below as ranges, with exact rent determined by total household income as a percentage of area median income, or AMI. Eligible income “brackets” are 50%, 70%, and 80% of AMI.

Thirty-six (36) one-bedroom apartments, for households of one to three people. Rent for these is in the range of $919 to $1,559 per month.

Twenty-five (25) two-bedroom apartments for households of two to five individuals. Five of these, for households with income less than 50% of AMI, are in the “zero rent” category discussed above. Rent for the remaining two-bedroom apartments will vary from $1,094 to $1,862 per month.

Six (6) three-bedroom apartments, for households of three to seven people. Three of these, for households with income less than 50% of AMI, are in the “zero rent” category discussed above. Monthly rent for the rest of the three-bedroom units varies from $1,844 to $2,140.

Utilities

No information about utilities is provided on the NYC Housing Connect webpage for this lottery. Contact NYC Housing Connect for more information.

Amenities

Melrose North Apartments, at 341 East 162nd St. in the Bronx, is a newly constructed, smoke-free building. It includes the following amenities:

  • On-site shared laundry room
  • Elevator
  • Bike storage lockers
  • Intercom
  • Security guard
  • Community center

Driving Melrose Avenue in the Bronx

How to apply

You can apply online or by mail, just don’t do both and don’t apply more than once to the same lottery. Be sure to apply by the deadline: January 30, 2023. Request an application or apply online here.

Is this a good opportunity?

What do you think about this lottery? Admittedly, it’s just a small portion of the available units that offer exceptionally low rent. Let me know in the comments if you think the lotteries are doing any good. Follow me for more articles like this one, and if you enjoyed it, please like and share it. Thank you!

# affordable housing# rent# apartments# housing lottery# New York

Comments / 10

Published by

I'm a writer specializing in affordable housing, alternative housing, and innovative housing solutions.

California State
5109 followers

