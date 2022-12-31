Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lottery

Photo by serezniy/123rf

Boston Metrolist has announced a housing lottery for The Charlestown , a senior 62+ community in the Charlestown neighborhood of Boston. A small number of the available apartments will offer truly affordable rent for those who qualify.

Like many “affordable housing” lotteries, however, some of the rents have been set closer to market value. See details below for information on the available rents and how to apply. The deadline to apply for this lottery is January 13, 2023.

Age and income restrictions

Charlestown is Boston’s oldest neighborhood, and many sources suggest that it is a great place to live. Qualifying winners of this lottery will spend less (maybe a lot less) than the $3,340 average rent for a Charlestown apartment . What does it take to qualify?

It’s a senior community. Residents must be 62 years old or older to live in The Charlestown. But whether this applies to all residents or not is not clear.

Rules for senior communities vary and are typically set by the communities themselves. At least one resident will have to be 62 or older, while in some communities, the other members of the household must be over 18. Contact the property owners at The Charlestown for clarification.

Income restrictions apply. Rents are determined by total household income as a percentage of area median income, or AMI. This determines the maximum eligible household income.

Some of the units have minimum income requirements as well. See the next section for details. There is also an exception to minimum income requirements. The Charlestown information page states that:

“Minimum incomes apply but do not apply to households w/housing assistance (Sec. 8, MRVP, VASH) or for the units in this development that include a project-based housing assistance voucher. Selection by Lottery. Income, Asset & Use Restrictions Apply. Preferences Apply.”

Availability, rents, and income requirements

The Charlestown community consists of 46 apartments. Seven of these have been designated “homeless set-aside units,” assigned directly by HomeStart. The remaining 39 apartments are included in this housing lottery, configured as follows:

Four (4) studio apartments. Households with total annual household income not exceeding 50% of area median household income, or AMI, qualify for these units. Monthly rent is indicated as “30% of HH (household) income.” As there is no minimum income requirement, these four units could be very reasonably priced for those with modest incomes.

Thirty-four (34) one-bedroom apartments. These will rent for $1,578 per month, for households whose total annual income does not exceed 60% of AMI. Minimum annual income (if applicable, see exception above) for these units is $47,340.

One (1) two-bedroom apartment. Monthly rent for this unit is $1,893. Households with total annual income less than 60% of AMI will qualify for this apartment. Minimum annual income (if applicable, see exception above) for this unit is $56,790.

Utilities

Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Although not stated explicitly, remaining utilities are evidently the responsibility of the tenant. You can verify this with the property management if you wish.

Amenities

The Charlestown senior community at 9 West School Street in Boston, MA is a “smoke-free community.” It is also pet friendly although “guidelines apply.” The long list of amenities includes:

Microwave and dishwasher in unit

EnergyStar appliances

Key fob entrance

Intercom

Laundry room

Conference rooms

Community room

Electric car charging

On-site management and maintenance

Holiday walk in Charlestown

Here is a very peaceful walking tour from another December in Charlestown.

How to apply

The deadline to apply for this lottery is January 13, 2023. In addition, an in-person information session will be held on January 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

You can apply online, request an application, or get more information about the information session here .

Good luck if you apply for this lottery. And Happy New Year!

Charlestown does look like an interesting neighborhood to explore. Let me know in the comments if you decide to enter this lottery. Even if you don’t qualify, if you have friends or family who do, be sure to share this article with them.

Hopefully, the new year will bring some improvement where affordable housing is concerned. Leaving it up to luck with the housing lotteries is only a partial solution, but it is a start. I will continue to write about the lotteries and other ways people are dealing with financial challenges, so be sure to follow me for more like this.

If you enjoyed this article, be sure to click the “like” button, and thanks for your support!