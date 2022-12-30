San Jose, CA

San Jose rent jumps to $3,140 a month for a two-bedroom, fifth-most expensive rental market in the nation

Beth Torres

Photo bysamwordley/123rf

San Jose continues to remain an in-demand rental market and recent rent prices prove it. A new rent survey shows the median monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Jose is $2,540 a month. Median rent for a two-bedroom is now $3,140 a month, up 11.7 percent over the previous year.

A small glimmer of hope for renters is that the pace of rent increases is slowing down. Month-over-month (from October to November 2022) rent declined by about 2 percent.

A few percentage points, however, may not make much difference to most renters. San Jose remains the fifth-most expensive major rental market in the United States.

You need to make $54 an hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment in San Jose

This short video from NBC Bay Area details the shocking amount of money you’ll need to earn just to afford a two-bedroom apartment in San Jose. The amount you need to earn to afford a single-family home is equally staggering:

How can you find affordable housing in San Jose?

To find affordable housing in San Jose, you can start by checking out the City of San Jose Housing Portal. This government website lists affordable rentals and subsidized housing opportunities.

The rents on apartments available through the San Jose Housing Portal are often a fraction of the area’s average rent. With rent discounts of up to 50 percent, the demand for these apartments is high and the supply is very limited.

Tips for applying for affordable housing

A good idea is to bookmark the listings page for San Jose’s affordable apartments. You’ll want to check back often as the city posts new listings as they become available. Some are on a first-come, first-served basis, so you’ll want to act quickly if you see a rental that appeals to you.

Other rentals are available on a housing lottery basis. This means that after the initial application period ends, the housing officials will conduct a random lottery which will create a ranked list of applicants. They will contact applicants based on this ranking.

Applicants will then need to provide documentation proving eligibility for the specific housing opportunity. You’ll want to create a file for your documentation and keep it updated so that you can access it quickly if the housing authority asks to see it.

Typically, the documentation will include such things as proof of income. You will likely need to show your previous rental and credit history.

What are your thoughts on the San Jose rental market?

Do you think the city government is doing enough to make housing affordable? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section. And if you appreciate this content, please tap the like button, and follow me for future updates. Thanks so much for reading!

