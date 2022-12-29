Brooklyn one-bedroom apartments as low as $770, and four-bedrooms as low as $1,157

Photo by dragonimages/123rf

Large families looking for a little extra room might want to check out the 269 Wallabout Street Apartments housing lottery . Eleven of the 77 total apartments available have four bedrooms. Households of four to nine people can take advantage of these extra spacious apartments.

Four-bedroom apartments are relatively scarce, which helps to explain the outrageous $4,800 average monthly rent for a Brooklyn four-bedroom. Households with qualifying income can rent a four-bedroom apartment for just $1,157 a month if they win this lottery.

Don’t put it off if you’re interested in this lottery as the deadline is January 9, 2023. See below for details on how to apply.

Availability, rents, and income requirements

Here are details of available units and monthly rent. All rents are shown as ranges. The exact rent is based on total household income as a percentage of area median income, or AMI. More details are available on the NYC Housing Connect website.

One-bedroom apartments: 27 are available. Rents vary from $770 to $2,200 per month. Households of one to three people are eligible for these apartments.

Two-bedroom apartments: 24 are available, for households of two to five people. Monthly rents vary from $915 to $2,400.

Three-bedroom apartments: 15 are available. Households of three to seven people qualify for these. Monthly rents are from $1,046 to $3,050.

Four-bedroom apartments: 11 are available, for households of four to nine individuals. Rents vary from $1,157 to $3,250 per month.

Utilities

Electricity bills, including electric cooking, are the responsibility of the tenant. Gas for hot water and heat is included in the rent.

Amenities

The newly constructed building at 269 Wallabout Street in Brooklyn is smoke-free, and includes the following amenities:

In unit

Dishwasher

Intercom

High-end countertops

Energy-efficient appliances

Patio or balcony

Building

Garages

Bike storage lockers

Security cameras

Elevator

Accessible entrance

Shared laundry room

Big family in a small apartment

The larger apartments available in this lottery got me wondering how larger families manage when there isn’t a lot of space available. This short video shows how six people live in a New York studio apartment.

How to apply

Be sure to follow the standard NYC Housing Connect housing lottery application policy: you can apply online or by mail, just don’t do both. Don’t apply to the same lottery more than once or you’ll be disqualified.

Request an application or apply online here . Note that to apply online, you will need to create an account if you don’t have one, but this looks pretty straightforward. The deadline to apply is January 9, 2023.

Wrapping up

Do you plan to enter this lottery, perhaps starting the new year with a new apartment? If so, I hope it works out although I realize luck can be fickle. If you like, leave a comment with your thoughts about the housing lotteries.

If you enjoyed this article, you know what I’m going to suggest: please like and share it! I plan to write more like this, so follow me to see those as well. Whatever your plans for the lottery, I hope you have a great new year!