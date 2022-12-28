California’s new “Dolly Parton Law” aims to inspire kids’ love of reading

Photo by diignat/123rf

One of California's new laws for 2023 has a connection to a famous celebrity—entertainer Dolly Parton. Senate Bill 1183 is legislation that enables the state to partner with Dolly Parton’s Dollywood Foundation to send free books each month to California’s children.

The law brings Parton’s Imagination Library Program to California. Children from birth until age five will be eligible to receive a new age-appropriate book in the mail each month. The legislation was coauthored by two state senators—Shannon Grove of Bakersfield and Toni G. Atkins of San Diego—and signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Imagination Library program goals

The mission of the program is to encourage children to develop a love of learning and reading at a very young age. The program focuses on preschool children to give them the best possible start in life with the hope of promoting literacy well before the child enters elementary school.

The program encourages family reading time and aims to reach as many children as possible, especially in rural areas where library access is limited. The state government will provide funding of $68.2 million to get the program started.

The California State Librarian will administer the program and will partner with The Dollywood Foundation. Approximately 2.4 million children will be eligible to participate across all 58 California counties.

How Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library started

Parton’s humble beginnings in a rural Tennessee community are well-known by her legions of fans. After achieving enormous career success as an entertainer and businesswoman, she started her Dollywood Foundation to begin giving back to her community.

In 1995, she began gifting books to children in her hometown county as part of her nonprofit program. In 2004, Tennessee adopted the program in a statewide initiative. Since then, the Imagination Library has given out an astonishing 195 million free books in 14 U.S. states and five countries.

In this video, Parton describes how her enthusiasm for reading and her relationship with her father helped her create the Imagination Library:

