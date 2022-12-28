Bronx, NY

Deadline nears for no monthly rent for qualifying Bronx residents in affordable housing lottery

Beth Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQ3SM_0jwdvF9p00
Photo bymilkos/123rf

A new apartment building at 2850 Webster Avenue in the Bronx will provide 130 apartments with no rent payment for those who qualify. In addition to winning this lottery, requirements include this statement from the NYC Housing Connect website:

“Individuals or households must meet the minimum age requirement of at least 62 years of age at the time of application submission and must qualify for section 8.”  

In addition, eligibility requires that total household income not exceed 50% of area median household income, or AMI.

Do all household members have to be 62 or older?

Recent lotteries for age-restricted buildings have stated that one member of the household had to be 62 or over. This one, however, does not make it clear as the above statement is all the information they provide. Contact NYC Housing Connect for more information.

You don’t have much time to apply for this one

The deadline for this lottery is just a few days away: January 3, 2023. Don’t hesitate if you plan to enter this lottery. See below for details about how to apply.

What is available? What is the rent?

The NYC Housing Connect page linked above lists $0 in the “Monthly Rent” column. I interpret this to mean there is no rent payment for those meeting the qualifications, including Section 8. Contact them directly for more information.

Only two configurations will be available: studio and one-bedroom apartments.

Studio apartments: 105 will be available, for households of one or two people.

One-bedroom apartments: 25 will be available, for households of one to three people.

Utilities

Information about utilities is pretty sparse. Once again, from the NYC Housing Connect website:

“Gas is included in the rent.”

This seems to imply that the tenant is responsible for other utilities such as electricity. Again, contact NYC Housing Connect for clarification.

Amenities

The newly constructed 2850 Webster Avenue Senior Apartments are smoke-free and include the following amenities:

  • Shared laundry room
  • Elevator
  • On-site security
  • Accessible entrance
  • Social services

How to apply

Apply online if possible as there isn’t enough time to reliably apply by mail and still meet the deadline of January 3, 2023. Allow a little extra time to create an account on the NYC Housing Connect website if you don’t already have one. Find the “Apply Now” button on this page and get started.

Suggestions from a housing lottery applicant

This short video seems to have some good advice for those hoping to win a housing lottery. I am not vouching for any of the information but the creator of the video sounds like she is speaking from experience.

A deal like this could make for a happy new year!

If you qualify for this great deal, I hope you get your application in right away and that luck is with you! Or maybe you know someone who could benefit from this kind of an opportunity. If so, please share this article with them right away so they can beat the deadline.

If you enjoyed this article, be sure to click the “like” button, and follow me for more like this in the coming year. Thanks!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# affordable housing# housing lottery# rent# apartment# New York

Comments / 2

Published by

I'm a writer specializing in affordable housing, alternative housing, and innovative housing solutions. Follow me for the latest news on these important topics.

California State
4480 followers

More from Beth Torres

Boston, MA

Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lottery

Boston Metrolist has announced a housing lottery for The Charlestown, a senior 62+ community in the Charlestown neighborhood of Boston. A small number of the available apartments will offer truly affordable rent for those who qualify.

Read full story
4 comments
San Jose, CA

San Jose rent jumps to $3,140 a month for a two-bedroom, fifth-most expensive rental market in the nation

San Jose continues to remain an in-demand rental market and recent rent prices prove it. A new rent survey shows the median monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Jose is $2,540 a month. Median rent for a two-bedroom is now $3,140 a month, up 11.7 percent over the previous year.

Read full story
20 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn one-bedroom apartments as low as $770, and four-bedrooms as low as $1,157

Large families looking for a little extra room might want to check out the 269 Wallabout Street Apartments housing lottery. Eleven of the 77 total apartments available have four bedrooms. Households of four to nine people can take advantage of these extra spacious apartments.

Read full story
9 comments
California State

California’s new “Dolly Parton Law” aims to inspire kids’ love of reading

One of California's new laws for 2023 has a connection to a famous celebrity—entertainer Dolly Parton. Senate Bill 1183 is legislation that enables the state to partner with Dolly Parton’s Dollywood Foundation to send free books each month to California’s children.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

California spends $3 billion on EV chargers despite concerns energy grid can’t handle the extra load

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the California Energy Commission’s (CEC) approval of a plan to spend almost $3 billion to more than double the number of electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the state. The money will go toward creating 90,000 new EV chargers. This will bring the total number of publicly available chargers in the state to 170,000.

Read full story
24 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lottery

It’s all relative. Monthly rent over $1,000 — $1,119 in this case — for a studio apartment still doesn’t scream “affordable” to many of us. But when you compare it to $3,200 average monthly rent for a studio in Brooklyn, it sounds pretty good by comparison.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

California gives up to $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to these residents

Governor Gavin Newsom announced a public-private partnership with philanthropic organizations that will help them fund their guaranteed income pilot programs using state-provided grants. The initiative—called the Guaranteed Income Pooled Fund—will provide over $25 million in funding to various state nonprofits.

Read full story
186 comments
Boston, MA

Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nation

A recent report from rental platform Zumper shows that Boston is now tied with San Francisco as the second most expensive city in the nation for renters. Not surprisingly, New York City has the most expensive rental market, with median one-bedroom rent coming in at a staggering $3,790 a month.

Read full story
2 comments
Boston, MA

Boston ADA-accessible apartments for rent starting at $1,203 per month

The City of Boston Metrolist has listed just two apartments with rents well below the average rent of $2,850 per month for a 1-bedroom apartment in South Boston. These are listed on a first-come, first-served basis for those who require ADA mobility features.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartment

If you’re looking for a place to live in Los Angeles, you’re probably feeling justifiably concerned about the high cost of rent in the LA area. A recent rent report puts the average rent for a studio apartment at $2,237 a month in Los Angeles.

Read full story
18 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Deadline nears for $375 a month Brooklyn apartments

Time is running out to apply for one of the best rents in Brooklyn. For those who qualify and win the 1921 Atlantic Apartments housing lottery, there will be 18 units available for under $1,000 per month.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartment

Normally when a landlord sends you a notice about money, you brace yourself for a huge rent increase. But that’s not the case for some San Francisco tenants. These folks are receiving cold hard cash from their landlords as an incentive to voluntarily move out of their apartments.

Read full story
17 comments
Bronx, NY

Deadline nears for Bronx apartments as low as $397 per month

A month’s rent under $400 for anything in today’s New York City might sound like a fantasy – but it can be a “gift that keeps on giving” for some eligible applicants lucky enough to win this NYC Housing Connect lottery. You’ll have to hurry if you want to apply, since the deadline is fast approaching on December 27, 2022.

Read full story
10 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco rent climbs to $4,471 a month for a two-bedroom apartment

The romanticized version of San Francisco includes the Golden Gate Bridge, cable car rides, Fisherman’s Wharf, and beach walks on foggy days. The reality for many renters, however, is vastly different. Visiting San Francisco’s many tourist attractions is not top of mind for them. Coming up with next month’s rent is their main concern.

Read full story
9 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per month

The Los Angeles Housing Department (LAHD) has announced a housing lottery for 239 affordable apartments in the Vintage at Woodman Apartments. The details of this lottery are not entirely clear on the LAHD’s website.

Read full story
5 comments
San Diego, CA

San Diego average rent soars to $3,570 for a two-bedroom apartment

While overall inflation numbers are beginning to show signs of slowing down across the country, San Diego residents aren’t experiencing a break when it comes to rental prices. In fact, a recent December rental report shows rent for a studio apartment in San Diego will set you back an average of $2,187 a month.

Read full story
28 comments
Chelsea, MA

Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional months

Photo byiakovenko/123rfAt the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Chelsea Eats provided 2,000 needy families in Chelsea, Massachusetts with up to $400 a month in no-strings cash payments. At the time, it was the largest guaranteed income program in the USA.

Read full story
Santa Clara County, CA

Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income program

Some lucky families in expensive Silicon Valley will be getting some financial assistance from a new guaranteed income program. The Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project will provide $1,000 per month for 24 months to 150 Santa Clara County families. Families with at least one child under 18 who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless are the intended recipients.

Read full story
26 comments
Wareham, MA

Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lottery

Woodland Cove rental community, south of Boston in Wareham, MA, is offering 150 affordable apartments through a Boston metrolist housing lottery. Seventeen of these will be offered at rents well below market value, with no minimum income requirement.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy