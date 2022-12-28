Deadline nears for no monthly rent for qualifying Bronx residents in affordable housing lottery

Photo by milkos/123rf

A new apartment building at 2850 Webster Avenue in the Bronx will provide 130 apartments with no rent payment for those who qualify. In addition to winning this lottery, requirements include this statement from the NYC Housing Connect website :

“Individuals or households must meet the minimum age requirement of at least 62 years of age at the time of application submission and must qualify for section 8.”

In addition, eligibility requires that total household income not exceed 50% of area median household income, or AMI.

Do all household members have to be 62 or older?

Recent lotteries for age-restricted buildings have stated that one member of the household had to be 62 or over. This one, however, does not make it clear as the above statement is all the information they provide. Contact NYC Housing Connect for more information.

You don’t have much time to apply for this one

The deadline for this lottery is just a few days away: January 3, 2023. Don’t hesitate if you plan to enter this lottery. See below for details about how to apply.

What is available? What is the rent?

The NYC Housing Connect page linked above lists $0 in the “Monthly Rent” column. I interpret this to mean there is no rent payment for those meeting the qualifications, including Section 8. Contact them directly for more information.

Only two configurations will be available: studio and one-bedroom apartments.

Studio apartments: 105 will be available, for households of one or two people.

One-bedroom apartments: 25 will be available, for households of one to three people.

Utilities

Information about utilities is pretty sparse. Once again, from the NYC Housing Connect website:

“Gas is included in the rent.”

This seems to imply that the tenant is responsible for other utilities such as electricity. Again, contact NYC Housing Connect for clarification.

Amenities

The newly constructed 2850 Webster Avenue Senior Apartments are smoke-free and include the following amenities:

Shared laundry room

Elevator

On-site security

Accessible entrance

Social services

How to apply

Apply online if possible as there isn’t enough time to reliably apply by mail and still meet the deadline of January 3, 2023. Allow a little extra time to create an account on the NYC Housing Connect website if you don’t already have one. Find the “Apply Now” button on this page and get started.

Suggestions from a housing lottery applicant

This short video seems to have some good advice for those hoping to win a housing lottery. I am not vouching for any of the information but the creator of the video sounds like she is speaking from experience.

A deal like this could make for a happy new year!

If you qualify for this great deal, I hope you get your application in right away and that luck is with you! Or maybe you know someone who could benefit from this kind of an opportunity. If so, please share this article with them right away so they can beat the deadline.

If you enjoyed this article, be sure to click the “like” button, and follow me for more like this in the coming year. Thanks!