California spends $3 billion on EV chargers despite concerns energy grid can’t handle the extra load

Beth Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZLTZ_0jvnrl4C00
Photo byestradaanton/123rf

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the California Energy Commission’s (CEC) approval of a plan to spend almost $3 billion to more than double the number of electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the state. The money will go toward creating 90,000 new EV chargers. This will bring the total number of publicly available chargers in the state to 170,000.

Despite this $3 billion in government spending, the amount will not be enough to meet the state’s goal of having 250,000 EV chargers installed by 2025. The state will be left with a shortfall of 80,000 chargers. The California Energy Commission says it will need to combine the state funding with money from utilities and other programs to make up the shortfall.

Newsom called the funding an investment of taxpayer money that will benefit the state in the following ways:

“California is bringing our roads and highways into the 21st Century with electric vehicle chargers in every community, in every corner of our state. We are transforming transportation in California and scaling climate action in ways only California can – with jobs, innovation and health at the heart of our efforts.”

$10 billion spent on Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) package

The latest round of EV-related spending comes on the heels of a $10 billion spending package allocated by the state for zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) projects.

One goal of the ZEV spending package is to encourage low- and middle-income car buyers to purchase EVs through the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project. As of February 2022, more than 30,000 California consumers had purchased ultra-clean cars through the program, which offers government grants and rebates of up $9,500. 

All told, the number of EVs purchased by Californians has skyrocketed over the past decade. California outpaces all states in the nation in total ZEV sales and has the distinction of being the state with the highest level of public taxpayer funding related to the EV industry.  

Can California’s energy grid keep up with EV demand?

California has banned the sale of new gasoline- and diesel-cars beginning in 2035. The goal, or perhaps the dream, is for all cars and trucks in the state to eventually be electric vehicles (EV). Is this feasible?

Some critics point to last summer’s events as a reason for questioning the ability of the state’s power grid to meet demand. On August 31, 2022, the California ISO, or Independent System Operator, extended a statewide "Flex Alert" requesting Californians to sharply curtail their use of electricity, specifically citing electric vehicles. 

A prolonged heat wave had put excessive demands on the state's energy grid, threatening "brownouts" or even blackouts. The Flex Alert included the following references to EVs (emphasis added):

“During that time, consumers are urged to conserve power by setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits, avoiding use of major appliances and turning off unnecessary lights. They should also avoid charging electric vehicles while the Flex Alert is in effect.”

In this video from KPBS Public Media, various experts discuss what it will take to ensure California’s energy grid can handle the expected demand surge from EVs: 

The grid is already struggling to keep up. What will be different by 2035?

For one thing, there will be more, possibly far more, electric vehicles on the road by then. According to the U.S. Department of Energy Alternative Fuels Data Center, there were 563,070 all-electric vehicles registered in California as of December 31, 2021.

According to U.S. Department of Transportation statistics, for the year 2020 (the most recent year I could find) California had 14,201,400 automobiles registered. 

Using the above figures, fully electric vehicles represent just under 4 percent of California’s automobiles. If and when the day arrives that 100 percent of the cars on California’s roads are electric, that will represent approximately a 2,500 percent increase compared to current electric vehicle usage.

Will California’s grid keep up?

How many EVs by 2035? An important question.

California’s ban on non-zero-emission vehicles only restricts sales of new vehicles. Existing gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles will be around, presumably, for some time to come. It seems inevitable, however, that the percentage of electric cars on the road will increase substantially.

An increased demand of this magnitude will require some remarkable growth of California’s energy infrastructure over the next decade, challenging enough in the days before reliable energy sources like natural gas became politically unacceptable. Accomplishing this solely with windmills and solar panels would take unprecedented amounts of resources, technological breakthroughs, and more than a little luck.

What are your thoughts on California’s EV plans?

What are your thoughts on California's EV plans?

