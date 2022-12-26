Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lottery

Photo by catalin205/123rf

It’s all relative. Monthly rent over $1,000 — $1,119 in this case — for a studio apartment still doesn’t scream “affordable” to many of us. But when you compare it to $3,200 average monthly rent for a studio in Brooklyn , it sounds pretty good by comparison.

If you win the 540 Waverly Avenue Apartments housing lottery , you could be eligible for a studio apartment in Brooklyn for as low as $1,119 a month (exact rent is based on your total household income and household size).

There are 41 units in this lottery, consisting of studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. The deadline to apply is January 3, 2023. See below for details on how to apply.

Availability, rents, and income requirements

Eligibility for the apartments offered in this lottery is based on total household income as a percentage of area median income, or AMI. Of the total 41 units, 34 are available for households with total annual income not exceeding 80% of AMI.

The remaining seven (7) units are for total household incomes less than 130% of AMI. See the NYC Housing Connect webpage for more information.

Rents are shown here as ranges, with the exact rent determined by the household AMI position.

Nine (9) studio apartments. Monthly rent varies from $1,119 to $2,621. Households with one or two people are eligible for these apartments.

Twenty (20) one-bedroom apartments. Rent varies from $1,421 to $2,800 per month. These are available for households of one to three people.

Twelve (12) two-bedroom apartments. Rent varies from $1,702 to $3,344 per month. Households of two to five people are eligible for these units.

Utilities

The only information on the NYC Housing Connect webpage regarding utilities states that:

“Tenant is responsible for paying heat (split) and electric.”

Contact NYC Housing Connect if you want more information.

Amenities

The newly constructed building at 540 Waverly Avenue in Brooklyn is pet friendly. Amenities include:

Intercom

Rooftop terrace

Laundry room (shared)

Concierge

Bike storage lockers

A brief history of the lottery

How to Apply

Apply online or by mail. Don’t do both and don’t apply more than once to the same lottery, or you may be disqualified. Be sure to apply by the deadline: January 3, 2023. Request an application by return mail or apply online here .

Considering holiday mail delays and the short time before the deadline, it's a good idea to apply online if at all possible. Note that you will have to create an account at NYC Housing Connect to apply, although this looks like it will be pretty straightforward.

