Los Angeles, CA

Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartment

Beth Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uJheY_0jqS5MjC00
Photo byinesbazdar/123rf

If you’re looking for a place to live in Los Angeles, you’re probably feeling justifiably concerned about the high cost of rent in the LA area. A recent rent report puts the average rent for a studio apartment at $2,237 a month in Los Angeles.

You’ll need to pay almost $500 a month more if you want to rent a one-bedroom apartment, with the average rent coming in at $2,710 a month. Meanwhile, you’ll really need to stretch your budget if you want more space. The average price in LA for a two-bedroom apartment is a hefty $3,874 a month.

What are the most expensive neighborhoods in Los Angeles for renters?

While $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom seems outrageous, that’s not the most expensive rent you’ll find in LA. Rents in some neighborhoods seem to have no upper limit.

Here are some of the most expensive LA areas for renters, along with the average rent for a two-bedroom unit:

  • Brentwood: $5,400 a month (up 28 percent year-over-year)
  • Playa Vista: $5,322 a month (up 14 percent year-over-year)
  • Bel Air: $4,995 a month
  • South Robertson: $4,920 a month (up 31 percent year-over-year)
  • Park La Brea: $4,732 a month (up 18 percent year-over-year)
  • Mid – Wilshire: $4,597 a month (up 14 percent year-over-year)
  • Downtown Los Angeles: $4,473 a month (up 2 percent year-over-year)
  • Miracle Mile: $4,420 a month (up 6 percent year-over-year)

Thinking about moving out of LA? Here’s where rent is a whole lot cheaper

Your search for affordable housing may lead you to the conclusion that Los Angeles (and California, for that matter) may no longer be the place you want to live. If that’s the case, you might want to check out rent in the below budget-friendly areas.

According to rental platform Zumper, here are seven cities where real estate prices (including rent) are less expensive than LA:

  • Akron, OH: $690 a month median rent for one-bedroom
  • Wichita, KS: $710 a month median rent for one-bedroom
  • Shreveport, LA: $730 a month median rent for one-bedroom
  • Lubbock, TX: $750 a month median rent for one-bedroom
  • Lincoln, NE: $850 a month median rent for one-bedroom
  • Oklahoma City, OK: $870 a month median rent for one-bedroom
  • Lexington, KY: $870 a month median rent for one-bedroom

