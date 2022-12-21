Brooklyn, NY

Deadline nears for $375 a month Brooklyn apartments

Beth Torres

Photo byfeverpitched/123rf

Time is running out to apply for one of the best rents in Brooklyn. For those who qualify and win the 1921 Atlantic Apartments housing lottery, there will be 18 units available for under $1,000 per month. 

Six of these are studio apartments, renting for just $375 a month for those with household incomes not exceeding 30% of area median income, or AMI. This is a phenomenal deal compared to the $3,235 average rent for a Brooklyn studio apartment reported by the rental platform Zumper.

The deadline to apply for this lottery is January 4, 2023. Details on the available rents and how to apply are below.

What is available and what are the rents?

There are 199 newly constructed apartments in the building at 1921 Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn. Rents are shown as ranges, with exact rent determined by total household size and income. 

Qualifying household incomes are 30%, 50%, 70%, and 80% of area median income, or AMI.

Forty (40) studio apartments. Rents vary from $375 to $1,443 per month.

Sixty-four (64) one-bedroom apartments. Monthly rent: $478 to $1,816 per month.

Fifty-three (53) two-bedroom apartments. Rents are from $570 to $2,172 per month.

Forty-two (42) three-bedroom apartments. Monthly rent: $652 to $2,501.

Utilities

The tenant is responsible for electricity and gas for cooking. Heating and cooling are provided by a technology known as variable refrigerant flow, or VRF. It isn’t clear whether payment for heating and cooling are the responsibility of the tenant or the property owner. You can contact NYC Housing Connect for more information.

Amenities

The building is smoke-free and has a no pets policy. Amenities include:

  • Gymnasium 
  • Vinyl floors 
  • Caesar stone quartz countertops
  • Rooftop terrace 
  • Laundry room 
  • Roof deck 
  • Community room
  • Stainless steel appliances

Here is another lottery with great rents if you hurry

I recently wrote about a Bronx housing lottery with some truly affordable rents. The deadline on that one is even closer: December 27, 2022. Don’t put it off if you want to apply for either of these.

Deadline nears for Bronx apartments as low as $397 per month

Brooklyn Bridge walking tour, includes excellent narration

How to apply

Apply online or by mail, but don’t do both. Be sure to apply by the deadline: January 4, 2023. Request an application or apply online here.

Good luck! 

I hope luck is with you if you enter this lottery or the one in the article I mentioned above. 

Enjoy your holidays!

