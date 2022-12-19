San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartment

Photo by pixs4u/123rf

Normally when a landlord sends you a notice about money, you brace yourself for a huge rent increase. But that’s not the case for some San Francisco tenants. These folks are receiving cold hard cash from their landlords as an incentive to voluntarily move out of their apartments.

These situations are called “rental buyout agreements.” You can find a map on San Francisco’s open data government site that shows exactly where these buyouts are occurring and the amount of money involved.

The map shows that some landlords are willing to pay tens of thousands of dollars to get their tenants to leave. Sometimes it’s even hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The biggest buyouts on record

In August 2022, a Pacific Heights landlord paid two renters a total of $410,000 to pack up and leave their apartment. Another landlord in the Outer Mission neighborhood ponied up $450,000 to motivate his tenants to leave.

In the biggest buyout agreement on record, in May 2021, a Presidio Heights landlord was so eager to get his tenants out he offered them $475,000.

Why would San Francisco landlords pay tenants such huge sums to leave?

In many cases, it’s because the value of having the property vacant and under the owner’s control is greater than whatever the property currently generates in rent.

The property owner may want the tenant out so they can renovate and sell the property or rent it out at a higher price. Or the property owner may want the tenant out so they can move into the property themselves.

Whatever the reason the landlord wants the tenant out, they will need to tread carefully. Under San Francisco rent control ordinances (which covers most buildings built before June 1979), landlords can only increase rent by a small percentage each year. Additionally, they must have just cause to evict a tenant.

So, as long as the tenant pays their rent on time and there are no just cause violations, the landlord cannot force the tenant out. Thus, they turn to cash buyout agreements. This becomes more common if the tenant is a long-term one who has been living in the unit for several decades and the current fair market rent is much higher than what they are paying.

Some of the priciest buyouts have occurred in San Francisco’s luxury neighborhoods where apartment rents skyrocket to $10,000 or more per month. In the case of the $475,000 Presidio Heights buyout, the landlord is expected to rent the apartment for about $25,000 a month. This means the property owner should be able to earn back the buyout in a few years.

People react to renter buyouts

This video from KTVU Fox 2 San Francisco highlights some of the big buyouts tenants have been receiving:

Would you take a cash buyout if your landlord offered you one?

