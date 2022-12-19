Deadline nears for Bronx apartments as low as $397 per month

Photo by milkos/123rf

A month’s rent under $400 for anything in today’s New York City might sound like a fantasy – but it can be a “gift that keeps on giving” for some eligible applicants lucky enough to win this NYC Housing Connect lottery . You’ll have to hurry if you want to apply, since the deadline is fast approaching on December 27, 2022.

There are only a few apartments at this amazing rent: three studios, for households with incomes not exceeding 30% of area median income, or AMI. But there are 18 units with monthly rents under $1,000. This is still pretty good compared to the $2,000 average monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in the Bronx .

Availability and rents

Here is the breakdown for the 42 affordable apartments at Brook Avenue Apartments, 740 Brook Avenue, Bronx, NY 10455.

Rents are shown as a range. Total household income as a percentage of area median income (AMI) determines eligibility as well as the exact rent amount.

Nine (9) studio apartments. Rents vary from $397 to $1,250 per month. Eligible total household income: 30% to 80% of AMI. Household size: one or two individuals.

Fifteen (15) one-bedroom apartments. Monthly rents: $503 to $1,847. Eligible total household income: 30% to 100% of AMI. Household size: one to three people.

Eleven (11) two-bedroom apartments. Rents range from $598 to $1,878 per month. Eligible total household income: 30% to 80% of AMI. Household size: two to five people.

Seven (7) three-bedroom apartments. Rents: $978 to $2,545 a month. Eligible total household income: 40% to 100% of AMI. Household size: three to seven people.

Who pays for utilities?

Gas heat and cooking will be paid by the landlord. Electricity, including air conditioning, is paid by the tenant.

What are the amenities?

The building is smoke-free and pet-friendly. Amenities include:

In-unit

Dishwasher

Energy-efficient appliances

Air conditioning

Intercom

Heat and cooling smart controls

Building

Community center

Laundry room

Recreation room

Elevator

Outdoor terrace

How can I apply?

Apply online or by mail, just don’t do both. And do it quickly as the deadline is December 27, 2022. Request an application or apply online here .

No luck with the lottery? Here is a possible “Plan B”

Your comments?

Finding truly affordable housing , as we all know, has gone beyond “difficult” and is approaching “impossible.” Housing lotteries are hardly an ideal solution but better than nothing. If you enter this one, I hope it works out for you. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Do you have friends or family who might be interested in this opportunity? If so, share this article with them and remind them that the deadline is just a few days away. And be sure to like this article if you found it worthwhile. Follow me for more like this... and thanks for reading!