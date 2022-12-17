San Francisco rent climbs to $4,471 a month for a two-bedroom apartment

Photo by rez_art/123rf

The romanticized version of San Francisco includes the Golden Gate Bridge, cable car rides, Fisherman’s Wharf, and beach walks on foggy days. The reality for many renters, however, is vastly different. Visiting San Francisco’s many tourist attractions is not top of mind for them. Coming up with next month’s rent is their main concern.

According to data from the San Francisco Rent Board, over the last year, eviction notices have sharply increased. This is due primarily because some pandemic-related eviction moratoriums have expired, along with state laws preventing evictions for nonpayment of rent. Under certain circumstances, landlords are still prohibited from evicting tenants, as outlined in the legislation signed by Mayor Breed.

While the easing of eviction moratoriums may be bad news for tenants unable to pay their rent, it offers a glimmer of hope for many small “Mom-and-Pop” landlords (those who only have a few rental units). They’ve struggled to keep afloat the last few years, with many of them facing huge losses and the possibility of having to give up their properties.

Just how much is rent in San Francisco?

A recent rent report shows the average San Francisco rent is $2,840 per month for a studio apartment. An upgrade to a one-bedroom unit will stretch your budget even further. Average rent for a one-bedroom in San Francisco is $3,454 a month.

But for most families, a studio or one-bedroom accommodation simply isn’t enough space. They need at least a two-bedroom rental, which means they will need to be high-wage earners to afford this. That’s because the average rent for a two-bedroom is now $4,471 a month.

Rental trends across the country

While San Francisco rents have increased beyond pre-pandemic levels over the last year, the city no longer has the most expensive housing in the nation. That dubious distinction goes to New York City, where you’ll find the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom unit coming in at a staggering $4,713 a month.

And just recently, Boston edged out San Francisco for the number two spot in the list of priciest rental markets. In Boston, you’ll pay an average of $3,834 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.

This short video from KRON4 News spotlights recent trends in the San Francisco rental market:

