Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income program

Beth Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXzre_0jeD5Tf200
Photo byximagination/123rf

Some lucky families in expensive Silicon Valley will be getting some financial assistance from a new guaranteed income program. The Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project will provide $1,000 per month for 24 months to 150 Santa Clara County families. Families with at least one child under 18 who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless are the intended recipients.

Since the average monthly rent for an apartment in San Jose, California (the biggest city in Santa Clara County) is $2,972, it is easy to understand why some families could benefit from some help. An hourly wage of over $50 an hour, more than three times the minimum wage, would be required to afford this much rent.

Families participating in this program will be able to use the money for anything they prefer, with no accounting required. Many similar programs refer to this as “no strings attached.” This program will be somewhat unusual, however, as it will be one of relatively few such programs focusing on homelessness.

Participants have been selected, but other programs are coming

Participating families have been selected by referral only, and no new referrals are being accepted. Payments are expected to begin in December, 2022. Guaranteed income programs are becoming more and more popular, however, so there will be other opportunities to apply for this kind of a program.

For example, I recently wrote here on NewsBreak about California’s seven upcoming guaranteed income pilot programs, in which $25 million will be awarded to approximately 2,000 individuals:

California residents receive up to $21,600 in 7 guaranteed income programs

I will report on these and other similar programs as information becomes available, so be sure to follow me if you’d like to be notified.

Here is a short video highlighting this program

What do you think about guaranteed income programs?

These programs are generating a variety of responses. I agree that helping the most vulnerable among us is admirable, especially as basic survival becomes ever more difficult. But since these programs are only able to help a small percentage of those in need, it seems that the roots of the problem that creates so much desperation are going unchallenged – and unrepaired.

Many studies have been done that survey how guaranteed income recipients are spending the money they receive. Unsurprisingly, recipients report they are spending the money primarily on food and other necessities. (I am tempted to say, “In other news, scientists have determined that the sun will continue to rise in the east!”)

Let me know in the comments how you feel about these programs. And of course, please like and share the article if you enjoyed it.

Thank you! 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Silicon Valley Guaranteed Inco# guaranteed income# money# California# government

Comments / 26

Published by

I'm a writer specializing in affordable housing, alternative housing, and innovative housing solutions. Follow me for the latest news on these important topics.

California State
3772 followers

More from Beth Torres

Chelsea, MA

Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional months

Photo byiakovenko/123rfAt the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Chelsea Eats provided 2,000 needy families in Chelsea, Massachusetts with up to $400 a month in no-strings cash payments. At the time, it was the largest guaranteed income program in the USA.

Read full story
Wareham, MA

Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lottery

Woodland Cove rental community, south of Boston in Wareham, MA, is offering 150 affordable apartments through a Boston metrolist housing lottery. Seventeen of these will be offered at rents well below market value, with no minimum income requirement.

Read full story
3 comments
Boston, MA

Boston area apartments available from $1,257 a month through affordable housing lotteries

Time is running out for two upcoming Boston area housing lotteries. While rents are not as low as many of us would prefer, many are still quite attractive when compared to the $3,000 per month average rent for a Boston 1-bedroom apartment. According to the rental platform Zumper:

Read full story
4 comments
Bronx, NY

Deadline nears for extremely low rent apartments in Bronx affordable housing lottery

NOTE: Is everyone in your household UNDER 62 years old? If so, you might want to check out a couple of my other NewsBreak articles since the lottery in this article is limited to those with at least one member 62 or over. Both of the following lotteries — open to all ages — include some terrific affordable rents.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco gives $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to select residents

Here is a guaranteed income program that might have long-term positive effects on our society. A pilot program by the San Francisco Human Services Agency will provide $1,200 per month for 18 months to 150 former foster youth to help as they “age out” of foster care.

Read full story
3 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn apartments as low as $375 a month in new affordable building

Some winners of the 1921 Atlantic Apartments affordable housing lottery will qualify for studio apartment rentals of $375 per month. This is in Brooklyn, where the average monthly rent for studios is $3,350. If you do the math, that’s a savings of $2,975 a month... or $35,700 in a year. Maybe not Powerball territory but a nice chunk of cash just the same.

Read full story
24 comments
California State

California residents receive up to $21,600 in 7 guaranteed income programs

California, a big state known for doing things in a big way, is planning to award just over $25 million for seven guaranteed income pilot programs. Once implemented, these programs will provide no-strings financial support for 1,975 individuals. According to a recent announcement by the California Department of Social Services,

Read full story
2 comments
Bronx, NY

Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complex 

Lucky winners of this Brook Avenue Apartments housing lottery may qualify for rents as low as $397 a month for a studio apartment in the Bronx. A total of 42 newly constructed apartments will be available for those meeting income and household size requirements.

Read full story
12 comments
Long Beach, CA

Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income program

The city of Long Beach, California has launched the Long Beach Pledge. The guaranteed income program will provide 250 qualifying residents $500 a month for one year. Applications will be accepted until 4:59 PM PST on January 17, 2023. See below for details on how to apply for the program.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

New guaranteed income program provides $21,600 for San Francisco low-income transgender residents

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has announced a guaranteed income program to provide economic assistance to some of its more vulnerable residents. The Guaranteed Income for Transgender People (GIFT) program will provide $1,200 a month for 18 months, for a total of $21,600, to 55 transgender residents of San Francisco. The deadline for applications is December 15, 2022. See below for details on how to apply.

Read full story
23 comments

Affordable Dollar Tree Thanksgiving dinner for 4 for under $20 (videos show you how)

Can you make a holiday meal for a family of four and get change from a $20 bill? These YouTubers say you can, thanks to Dollar Tree. Let’s see. We look forward to the holidays. But maybe you are thinking, “Oh yes, the holidays are here. Now all I have to do is find the time and the money to put together a holiday dinner.”

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per month

Don’t put it off if you plan to enter the NYC Housing Connect East New York Cluster Apartments housing lottery. The rapidly approaching deadline is November 25, 2022. Winning this lottery could make it a great holiday season as there are some terrific bargains on affordable rent.

Read full story
6 comments
Bronx, NY

This Bronx affordable housing lottery offers extremely low rents

The Parkchester Gardens Senior Apartments housing lottery has some great bargains for households with at least one member who is at least 62 years old. The rents and income requirements as listed are somewhat different compared to other housing lotteries. Because of this, I will just quote from the NYC Housing Connect website:

Read full story
4 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $1,288 per month

Some of my recent housing lottery articles have mentioned rents as low as $397 a month. Compared to that, the best deal in this lottery — $1,288 for a studio apartment — might not sound so exciting. However, if you compare it to the $3,445 average rent for a Brooklyn studio apartment reported by Zumper, it still looks good by comparison:

Read full story
New York City, NY

Deadline nears for Queens affordable apartments as low as $665 a month

You don’t have much time left to apply for the Halletts Point 7 NYC Housing Connect lottery The deadline for this lottery is November 21, 2022. Of the 145 units in this lottery, 32 will rent for under $1,000 a month to lottery winners meeting household income and size requirements.

Read full story
Coachella, CA

Coachella guaranteed income program gives up to $9,600 to immigrant families

The desert city of Coachella, California, not far from ritzy Palm Springs, is offering financial assistance in the form of a guaranteed income to some of its most vulnerable residents. Selected families will receive cash payments of $400 a month for up to two years. The money is a gift and does not have to be paid back or accounted for in any way. Recipient families can use the funds in any way they prefer.

Read full story
7 comments
Elk Grove, CA

Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per month

In Sacramento County, just a few miles from California’s state capital, the city of Elk Grove is hosting a lottery for affordable apartments. Monthly rents, based on household income, are as low as $472, making this an attractive lottery – but you’ll have to hurry if you want to apply. The deadline to enter is November 10, 2022.

Read full story
12 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a month

You have less than two weeks left to apply for this housing lottery with some super affordable rents for those who qualify. The deadline is November 14, 2022 for the Linden Terrace II lottery.

Read full story
8 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $770 per month, includes heat and hot water

If you qualify for and win this NYC Housing Connect lottery, you might be able to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn for as little as $770 a month. Out of the 19 available, there are only two at this rate, but the others are all well below the $3,875 per month median rent for Brooklyn as of October 2022.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy