Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income program

Some lucky families in expensive Silicon Valley will be getting some financial assistance from a new guaranteed income program. The Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project will provide $1,000 per month for 24 months to 150 Santa Clara County families. Families with at least one child under 18 who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless are the intended recipients.

Since the average monthly rent for an apartment in San Jose, California (the biggest city in Santa Clara County) is $2,972, it is easy to understand why some families could benefit from some help. An hourly wage of over $50 an hour, more than three times the minimum wage, would be required to afford this much rent.

Families participating in this program will be able to use the money for anything they prefer, with no accounting required. Many similar programs refer to this as “no strings attached.” This program will be somewhat unusual, however, as it will be one of relatively few such programs focusing on homelessness.

Participants have been selected, but other programs are coming

Participating families have been selected by referral only, and no new referrals are being accepted. Payments are expected to begin in December, 2022. Guaranteed income programs are becoming more and more popular, however, so there will be other opportunities to apply for this kind of a program.

For example, I recently wrote here on NewsBreak about California’s seven upcoming guaranteed income pilot programs, in which $25 million will be awarded to approximately 2,000 individuals:

California residents receive up to $21,600 in 7 guaranteed income programs

What do you think about guaranteed income programs?

These programs are generating a variety of responses. I agree that helping the most vulnerable among us is admirable, especially as basic survival becomes ever more difficult. But since these programs are only able to help a small percentage of those in need, it seems that the roots of the problem that creates so much desperation are going unchallenged – and unrepaired.

Many studies have been done that survey how guaranteed income recipients are spending the money they receive. Unsurprisingly, recipients report they are spending the money primarily on food and other necessities. (I am tempted to say, “In other news, scientists have determined that the sun will continue to rise in the east!”)

