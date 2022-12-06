Boston, MA

Boston area apartments available from $1,257 a month through affordable housing lotteries

Beth Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AoWcl_0jZ95Y5j00
Photo bydragonimages/123rf

Time is running out for two upcoming Boston area housing lotteries. While rents are not as low as many of us would prefer, many are still quite attractive when compared to the $3,000 per month average rent for a Boston 1-bedroom apartment. According to the rental platform Zumper:

“As of December 3, 2022, the average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Boston, MA is $3,000. This is a 12% increase compared to the previous year.”

The deadlines to apply for these lotteries are just days away: December 14, 2022, and December 19, 2022. Here is a summary of both lotteries, starting with the earliest deadline.

Terra on Lenox

Deadline: December 14, 2022

Address: 11 East Lenox Street Roxbury, MA 02118

Available: There are just four apartments in the Terra on Lenox housing lottery, one for each of the following: one studio, one one-bedroom, one two-bedroom, and one three-bedroom apartment. 

Amenities

Terra on Lenox has some impressive amenities, including:

  • Laundry in unit
  • Dishwasher
  • Bike storage and repair center
  • Common lounge and workspace
  • Elevator
  • Air conditioning
  • Electric vehicle charging

In addition, the studio and two-bedroom apartments are modified for those with mobility impairments. The studio unit is also modified for those with hearing impairments.

Rents: Monthly rents for these units are as follows:

  • Studio apartment: $1,257
  • One-bedroom apartment: $1,473
  • Two-bedroom apartment: $1,417
  • Three-bedroom apartment: $1,586

Note that rents do not include utilities. The tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Cats and dogs are welcome, but they will cost you: $75 per month for cats, $100 per month for dogs.

Garage parking is available on a limited basis. From the Terra on Lenox webpage:

“Only 8 garage parking spots will be available for $250/month on a first-come, first-serve basis.”

Income eligibility: Minimum annual incomes, if applicable, vary from $37,710 to $47,580, depending on apartment size. The Terra on Lenox webpage states that:

“Minimum income limits apply unless the household receives mobile housing assistance (including, but not limited to: VASH, Section 8 and MRVP).”

Maximum incomes are 70% of area median income, or AMI, for the studio and one-bedroom apartments. Maximum AMI of 60% applies to the two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Asset limits: The same webpage lists an asset limit of $75,000, with the following clarification:

“Asset Limit does not include retirement but does include the assessed value of real estate owned by applicants.”

How to apply for Terra on Lenox lottery

You can apply online or by mail, but with the deadline so close online might be the better option. Apply here by the deadline, December 14, 2022.

EZIO Place

Deadline: December 19, 2022

Address: 2 Hotel Ave, Peabody, MA 01960 (approximately 20 miles north of Boston)

Available: Fifteen apartments are available through the Ezio Place housing lottery. This includes one three-bedroom, four two-bedroom, and ten one-bedroom apartments. The two- and three-bedroom apartments have two bathrooms. 

Amenities

Amenities include:

  • In-unit laundry
  • Granite countertops
  • Heated garage
  • Gymnasium / fitness center
  • Rooftop sun deck

Rents. Here are the monthly rents for these apartments.

  • 1-bedroom apartments: $2,049
  • 2-bedroom apartments: $2,278
  • 3-bedroom apartments: $2,494

Income Eligibility. Maximum annual income is limited to 80% of area median income, or AMI. Regarding minimum income, the application states that:

“Households must make approximately $61,500 to lease a 1BR unit, $68,350 to lease a 2BR unit, and $74,800 to lease a 3BR unit. Household assets may be counted toward these thresholds. Please read the Information Packet for more details.”

How to apply for Ezio Place lottery

If you are interested in this lottery, you should start the application process immediately. The deadline, December 19, 2022 is close, but to make it even more challenging, there is no online option for applying. 

Start by downloading the application. It is 29 pages long, so allow plenty of time to complete it. Delivery method is stated at the very beginning:

“Applications must be delivered, or postmarked, by 2 pm December 19, 2022. Applications postmarked by the deadline must be received no later than 5 business days from the deadline.”

However, the same page on the application provides a fax number and faxing instructions. It’s probably a good idea to contact them for clarification if you want to fax an application to them.

If the lotteries don’t work out, maybe this video will help

What do you think?

I hope some of this information is useful. These lottery deadlines are coming up fairly soon, so hopefully you can get started right away if you plan to apply for one of them. Be sure to share this article with friends or family who might be interested. I will be doing more of these and other articles about surviving our increasingly challenging financial world, so follow me if you’d like to see more. Thanks!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# affordable housing# rent# apartments# housing lottery# Massachusetts

Comments / 4

Published by

I'm a writer specializing in affordable housing, alternative housing, and innovative housing solutions. Follow me for the latest news on these important topics.

California State
3722 followers

More from Beth Torres

Wareham, MA

Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lottery

Woodland Cove rental community, south of Boston in Wareham, MA, is offering 150 affordable apartments through a Boston metrolist housing lottery. Seventeen of these will be offered at rents well below market value, with no minimum income requirement.

Read full story
3 comments
Bronx, NY

Deadline nears for extremely low rent apartments in Bronx affordable housing lottery

NOTE: Is everyone in your household UNDER 62 years old? If so, you might want to check out a couple of my other NewsBreak articles since the lottery in this article is limited to those with at least one member 62 or over. Both of the following lotteries — open to all ages — include some terrific affordable rents.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco gives $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to select residents

Here is a guaranteed income program that might have long-term positive effects on our society. A pilot program by the San Francisco Human Services Agency will provide $1,200 per month for 18 months to 150 former foster youth to help as they “age out” of foster care.

Read full story
3 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn apartments as low as $375 a month in new affordable building

Some winners of the 1921 Atlantic Apartments affordable housing lottery will qualify for studio apartment rentals of $375 per month. This is in Brooklyn, where the average monthly rent for studios is $3,350. If you do the math, that’s a savings of $2,975 a month... or $35,700 in a year. Maybe not Powerball territory but a nice chunk of cash just the same.

Read full story
24 comments
California State

California residents receive up to $21,600 in 7 guaranteed income programs

California, a big state known for doing things in a big way, is planning to award just over $25 million for seven guaranteed income pilot programs. Once implemented, these programs will provide no-strings financial support for 1,975 individuals. According to a recent announcement by the California Department of Social Services,

Read full story
2 comments
Bronx, NY

Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complex 

Lucky winners of this Brook Avenue Apartments housing lottery may qualify for rents as low as $397 a month for a studio apartment in the Bronx. A total of 42 newly constructed apartments will be available for those meeting income and household size requirements.

Read full story
12 comments
Long Beach, CA

Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income program

The city of Long Beach, California has launched the Long Beach Pledge. The guaranteed income program will provide 250 qualifying residents $500 a month for one year. Applications will be accepted until 4:59 PM PST on January 17, 2023. See below for details on how to apply for the program.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

New guaranteed income program provides $21,600 for San Francisco low-income transgender residents

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has announced a guaranteed income program to provide economic assistance to some of its more vulnerable residents. The Guaranteed Income for Transgender People (GIFT) program will provide $1,200 a month for 18 months, for a total of $21,600, to 55 transgender residents of San Francisco. The deadline for applications is December 15, 2022. See below for details on how to apply.

Read full story
23 comments

Affordable Dollar Tree Thanksgiving dinner for 4 for under $20 (videos show you how)

Can you make a holiday meal for a family of four and get change from a $20 bill? These YouTubers say you can, thanks to Dollar Tree. Let’s see. We look forward to the holidays. But maybe you are thinking, “Oh yes, the holidays are here. Now all I have to do is find the time and the money to put together a holiday dinner.”

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per month

Don’t put it off if you plan to enter the NYC Housing Connect East New York Cluster Apartments housing lottery. The rapidly approaching deadline is November 25, 2022. Winning this lottery could make it a great holiday season as there are some terrific bargains on affordable rent.

Read full story
6 comments
Bronx, NY

This Bronx affordable housing lottery offers extremely low rents

The Parkchester Gardens Senior Apartments housing lottery has some great bargains for households with at least one member who is at least 62 years old. The rents and income requirements as listed are somewhat different compared to other housing lotteries. Because of this, I will just quote from the NYC Housing Connect website:

Read full story
4 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $1,288 per month

Some of my recent housing lottery articles have mentioned rents as low as $397 a month. Compared to that, the best deal in this lottery — $1,288 for a studio apartment — might not sound so exciting. However, if you compare it to the $3,445 average rent for a Brooklyn studio apartment reported by Zumper, it still looks good by comparison:

Read full story
New York City, NY

Deadline nears for Queens affordable apartments as low as $665 a month

You don’t have much time left to apply for the Halletts Point 7 NYC Housing Connect lottery The deadline for this lottery is November 21, 2022. Of the 145 units in this lottery, 32 will rent for under $1,000 a month to lottery winners meeting household income and size requirements.

Read full story
Coachella, CA

Coachella guaranteed income program gives up to $9,600 to immigrant families

The desert city of Coachella, California, not far from ritzy Palm Springs, is offering financial assistance in the form of a guaranteed income to some of its most vulnerable residents. Selected families will receive cash payments of $400 a month for up to two years. The money is a gift and does not have to be paid back or accounted for in any way. Recipient families can use the funds in any way they prefer.

Read full story
7 comments
Elk Grove, CA

Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per month

In Sacramento County, just a few miles from California’s state capital, the city of Elk Grove is hosting a lottery for affordable apartments. Monthly rents, based on household income, are as low as $472, making this an attractive lottery – but you’ll have to hurry if you want to apply. The deadline to enter is November 10, 2022.

Read full story
12 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a month

You have less than two weeks left to apply for this housing lottery with some super affordable rents for those who qualify. The deadline is November 14, 2022 for the Linden Terrace II lottery.

Read full story
8 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $770 per month, includes heat and hot water

If you qualify for and win this NYC Housing Connect lottery, you might be able to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn for as little as $770 a month. Out of the 19 available, there are only two at this rate, but the others are all well below the $3,875 per month median rent for Brooklyn as of October 2022.

Read full story
6 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Low rent – maybe NO rent – if you win this Brooklyn affordable housing lottery

You might not have to pay rent at all if you qualify for and win this Brooklyn housing lottery. In this NYC Housing Connect lottery, East New York Cluster Apartments is offering 36 affordable apartments in three buildings in Brooklyn. Of the 36 newly constructed units available, just five are being offered with $0 monthly rent to those with qualifying household income and size.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Deadline nears for Los Angeles Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistance

If you want to apply for City of Los Angeles Section 8 rental assistance, the time is now: there are only a few days left to enter the waiting list lottery. All entries must be placed online, and the deadline is Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 5:00 pm PDT.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy