Boston area apartments available from $1,257 a month through affordable housing lotteries

Time is running out for two upcoming Boston area housing lotteries. While rents are not as low as many of us would prefer, many are still quite attractive when compared to the $3,000 per month average rent for a Boston 1-bedroom apartment. According to the rental platform Zumper:

“As of December 3, 2022, the average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Boston, MA is $3,000. This is a 12% increase compared to the previous year.”

The deadlines to apply for these lotteries are just days away: December 14, 2022, and December 19, 2022. Here is a summary of both lotteries, starting with the earliest deadline.

Terra on Lenox

Deadline: December 14, 2022

Address: 11 East Lenox Street Roxbury, MA 02118

Available: There are just four apartments in the Terra on Lenox housing lottery, one for each of the following: one studio, one one-bedroom, one two-bedroom, and one three-bedroom apartment.

Amenities

Terra on Lenox has some impressive amenities, including:

Laundry in unit

Dishwasher

Bike storage and repair center

Common lounge and workspace

Elevator

Air conditioning

Electric vehicle charging

In addition, the studio and two-bedroom apartments are modified for those with mobility impairments. The studio unit is also modified for those with hearing impairments.

Rents: Monthly rents for these units are as follows:

Studio apartment: $1,257

One-bedroom apartment: $1,473

Two-bedroom apartment: $1,417

Three-bedroom apartment: $1,586

Note that rents do not include utilities. The tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Cats and dogs are welcome, but they will cost you: $75 per month for cats, $100 per month for dogs.

Garage parking is available on a limited basis. From the Terra on Lenox webpage:

“Only 8 garage parking spots will be available for $250/month on a first-come, first-serve basis.”

Income eligibility: Minimum annual incomes, if applicable, vary from $37,710 to $47,580, depending on apartment size. The Terra on Lenox webpage states that:

“Minimum income limits apply unless the household receives mobile housing assistance (including, but not limited to: VASH, Section 8 and MRVP).”

Maximum incomes are 70% of area median income, or AMI, for the studio and one-bedroom apartments. Maximum AMI of 60% applies to the two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Asset limits: The same webpage lists an asset limit of $75,000, with the following clarification:

“Asset Limit does not include retirement but does include the assessed value of real estate owned by applicants.”

How to apply for Terra on Lenox lottery

You can apply online or by mail, but with the deadline so close online might be the better option. Apply here by the deadline, December 14, 2022.

EZIO Place

Deadline: December 19, 2022

Address: 2 Hotel Ave, Peabody, MA 01960 (approximately 20 miles north of Boston)

Available: Fifteen apartments are available through the Ezio Place housing lottery. This includes one three-bedroom, four two-bedroom, and ten one-bedroom apartments. The two- and three-bedroom apartments have two bathrooms.

Amenities

Amenities include:

In-unit laundry

Granite countertops

Heated garage

Gymnasium / fitness center

Rooftop sun deck

Rents. Here are the monthly rents for these apartments.

1-bedroom apartments: $2,049

2-bedroom apartments: $2,278

3-bedroom apartments: $2,494

Income Eligibility. Maximum annual income is limited to 80% of area median income, or AMI. Regarding minimum income, the application states that:

“Households must make approximately $61,500 to lease a 1BR unit, $68,350 to lease a 2BR unit, and $74,800 to lease a 3BR unit. Household assets may be counted toward these thresholds. Please read the Information Packet for more details.”

How to apply for Ezio Place lottery

If you are interested in this lottery, you should start the application process immediately. The deadline, December 19, 2022 is close, but to make it even more challenging, there is no online option for applying.

Start by downloading the application . It is 29 pages long, so allow plenty of time to complete it. Delivery method is stated at the very beginning:

“Applications must be delivered, or postmarked, by 2 pm December 19, 2022. Applications postmarked by the deadline must be received no later than 5 business days from the deadline.”

However, the same page on the application provides a fax number and faxing instructions. It’s probably a good idea to contact them for clarification if you want to fax an application to them.

